Anthony Mantha scored in his Washington Capitals debut, and now, it’s Jakub Vrana’s turn to do the same with Detroit.

He jumped out of the penalty box and tallied his first as a Red Wing on a breakaway:

Welcome to Hockeytown, Jakub!