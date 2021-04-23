Jakub Vrana stays humble after career-best 4 goal game

Sharing is caring!

Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana enjoyed a career night against the Dallas Stars on Thursday evening, tallying four goals as part of a 7-3 victory on home ice at Little Caesars Arena.

Coincidently, Vrana is the first Red Wings player to score four in a game since Anthony Mantha accomplished the feat in 2019 – also against the Dallas Stars. Earlier this month, the two players were swapped for one another in a major deal that included Richard Panik, who also scored for Detroit.

“The locker room, it was nice, it felt great in there,” said Vrana afterwards. “There are a great group of guys here. We’ve been missing some big key guys in the lineup and it’s great to see the guys coming in, stepping up and playing great games and get the win.

“We’re trying to create some momentum.”

“It’s been a lot going on here and it’s just trying not to think too much and what I can do to help the team as much as I can,” Vrana said. “It’s new for me and I’m just going out there and doing things I can do best and keep it simple and play hard and make every game count.”

Head coach Jeff Blashill attested to Vrana’s ability to, as he put it, change the complexion of the game.

“When you have a guy who can score on one shot, he can change the complexion of the game,” Blashill said. “They were pushing and he got a breakaway and he scores and now you feel the game is in hand. They push again and he scores, and it’s just constant momentum going our way, and going against the other team when you have guys like that.”

– – Quotes via Bally Sports Detroit Link – –