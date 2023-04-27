Jalen Carter’s revealing comments could cause Detroit Lions to take hard pass

When the Detroit Lions are on the clock tonight with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, they may have a shot to land who many believe is the best defensive prospect in this cycle, Jalen Carter. The problem is that Carter has been in the news more for negative things than positive things during the draft process, and his most recent comments could cause him to slide right past the Lions on Thursday night.

Why it Matters

Carter, the highly touted NFL draft prospect, recently made revealing comments about his work ethic and practice habits. With off-field concerns already in question, his comments may cause some teams to take a hard pass on drafting him.

Key Points

The Lions could have a difficult decision to make when they are on the clock at No. 6

Carter is arguably the best player in the class but he has some red flags

Carter's recent comments could cause the Lions to take a hard pass if he is available at No. 6

While speaking to the Detroit Free Press, Carter said he is the best player in this draft, but he also admitted that he could have worked harder while he was playing at Georgia.

“I'm the best player in the draft,” Carter said.

“I feel l could have worked harder (at Georgia),” Carter told the Free Press. “But I feel like I put in enough work to get me where I am now. But there’s always room for improvement.”

Bottom Line: Poor decisions could cost Carter a lot of money

Carter may be considered the most talented player in this year's NFL draft, but his off-field concerns, and more importantly, his questionable work ethic, make him a boom or bust candidate. If Carter does drop in the draft, his poor decisions and work ethic could end up costing him some serious cash. When it comes to the Lions you can bet that Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes will have a very hard time bringing in a player who admittedly did not give 100% in college.