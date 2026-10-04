The Carolina Panthers’ injury problems continue to pile up, and the Detroit Lions may have caught another significant break just hours before Sunday Night Football.

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According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker is unlikely to play against the Lions because of a quad injury, despite officially carrying a questionable designation into Sunday. Coker did not practice Wednesday before participating on a limited basis Thursday and Friday, but Schefter’s Sunday morning report indicates Carolina is unlikely to have him available.

Jalen Coker Would Be a Significant Loss

This isn’t just another name on Carolina’s injury report. Coker has been the Panthers’ most productive receiver through three games, leading the team with 18 receptions for 222 yards and two touchdowns while emerging as one of Bryce Young’s most dependable weapons.

Coker was already dealing with an ankle issue before suffering the quad injury during Carolina’s Week 3 loss to Cleveland. He played only 36.4 percent of the Panthers’ offensive snaps in that game before exiting, finishing with two catches for 18 yards.

The Panthers haven’t officially ruled Coker out, so his status will still be worth watching when the inactive list is released. Schefter’s report, however, certainly points toward Carolina preparing to play without him.

Panthers Receiving Corps Getting Thin

Coker’s expected absence becomes an even bigger problem because Xavier Legette is already unavailable. Carolina placed Legette on injured reserve because of a knee injury, guaranteeing that he will miss Sunday night’s matchup with Detroit.

The Panthers also elevated receiver Ja’seem Reed from the practice squad, giving them additional depth if Coker cannot go. Carolina would still have Tetairoa McMillan, John Metchie III, Brycen Tremayne and a talented group of tight ends, but losing its leading receiver would unquestionably change the equation for Young.

For Detroit, the timing couldn’t be much better.

The Lions have had their own issues defending the pass this season, surrendering 299.3 passing yards per game through three weeks. With Detroit’s secondary already dealing with injuries, removing Coker from Carolina’s passing attack would eliminate one of the Panthers’ biggest potential matchup problems.

Lions Catch Another Break

Carolina was already preparing to face Jared Goff and the Lions without starting cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson Jr., who were both placed on injured reserve. Now the Panthers could enter the biggest stage of their young season without Coker and Legette on offense as well.

Detroit still has to take advantage of those absences, and the Lions know better than most teams how quickly injuries can change an NFL game. But when you combine Carolina’s problems in the secondary with Schefter’s latest update on Coker, there is no question which team has received the better injury news heading into Sunday night.

The Panthers are getting thin.

And the Lions have another opportunity to make them pay for it.