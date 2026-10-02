The standoff is over. Jalen Duren is staying with the Detroit Pistons.

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Duren has agreed to sign a five-year, $200 million fully guaranteed contract to return to Detroit, agent Chafie Fields told ESPN’s Shams Charania on Thursday night. The agreement ends a restricted free-agency battle that stretched through the summer, Media Day and into the opening days of Pistons training camp.

BREAKING: All-NBA and All-Star center Jalen Duren has agreed to sign a five-year, $200 million fully guaranteed contract to return to the Detroit Pistons, agent Chafie Fields of THE•TEAM tells ESPN. This ends a prolonged restricted free agency dispute between the two sides. pic.twitter.com/hCvkze2ixd — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 2, 2026

The timing could hardly have been more dramatic. Earlier Thursday, Detroit was preparing for three possible outcomes before the deadline, including Duren accepting his $9.6 million qualifying offer and potentially reaching unrestricted free agency next summer.

Instead, Detroit got the outcome it had been chasing for months: its All-NBA center back on a long-term contract.

Pistons Finally Get Their Deal With Jalen Duren

Getting here was anything but smooth. Negotiations deteriorated badly enough that Duren skipped Media Day and was absent when Detroit opened training camp, while reports indicated that his frustration extended beyond the dollars involved.

Detroit’s offer had previously included weight-related provisions, another source of tension between the sides. The Pistons eventually removed the weight clause from their $200 million proposal, leaving Duren with a much cleaner choice between long-term security and a one-year bet on himself.

The latter would have been an extraordinary gamble. Under NBA restricted-free-agency rules, signing the qualifying offer would have put Duren under contract for one season, while the Pistons’ long-term proposal offered $200 million in guaranteed money immediately.

Duren chose security, and Detroit chose continuity.

Pistons Commit $200 Million to an All-NBA Center

The size of the investment makes considerably more sense when viewed through what Duren accomplished last season. He averaged 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds, earned his first All-Star selection and was named third-team All-NBA while helping Detroit produce its best season in two decades.

There were legitimate questions coming out of the postseason, when Duren’s production declined during Detroit’s second-round loss to Cleveland. Those concerns helped make the $200 million decision complicated, but they did not erase the reality that Detroit had a 22-year-old All-NBA center entering what should be the prime developmental years of his career.

The agreement also removes a potentially massive distraction for a team with championship ambitions. Duren had been absent from Detroit’s official training camp roster, leaving J.B. Bickerstaff to begin preparing for the season without his starting center.

Now Bickerstaff can start putting the actual team together.

Pistons Keep Their Core Together

Detroit’s decision also clarifies the franchise’s long-term construction around Cade Cunningham. Rather than risk losing Duren next summer or allowing the contract battle to linger deeper into the season, the Pistons now have another foundational player secured through multiple seasons.

President of basketball operations Trajan Langdon had maintained publicly that Detroit would welcome Duren back regardless of how contentious negotiations became. At Media Day, Langdon said Duren would remain a major part of the team and emphasized that the organization intended to get the best version of him once the situation was resolved.

That resolution has arrived.

The Pistons committed $200 million to a center who won’t turn 23 until November. Duren, meanwhile, chose the organization that drafted him rather than risking a guaranteed fortune for the possibility of something larger next summer.

After months of offers, counterpressure, missed team activities and increasingly uncomfortable headlines, none of that matters nearly as much now.

Jalen Duren is a Detroit Piston for the long haul.