Jalen Duren Is Cunningham’s Co-Star Everywhere but the Playoffs

Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren played in 70 games last season. He averaged 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 blocks and 0.8 steals per game. He also posted a 26.1 PER during the regular season, the highest of his NBA career.

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That year made him a first-time All-Star and an All-NBA Third Team center at 22 years old, and it got him paid. So the real question is not whether Duren can be Cade Cunningham’s number two option across 82 games. He already was one. It is whether he can still be that when the playoffs start.

The Athletic Asks Who Cade Cunningham’s Co-Star Really Is

There is at least one burning question for each NBA team as the 2026-27 season approaches. Hunter Patterson of the Athletic wonders who Cunningham’s co-star is going to be. He said,

Even with Jalen Duren back in the fold after agreeing to a five-year extension, questions will remain about whether he can be Detroit’s second-best player during the postseason. Maybe Ausar Thompson takes a leap and blossoms into someone who takes the offensive burden off Cunningham. Or maybe it’s John Collins, whom the Pistons acquired this offseason, presumably to be their starting power forward.

Cunningham having a true number two option is going to be a major question, and Duren is now paid like the answer. He signed a five-year, $200 million extension to stay in Detroit. Duren needs to become one of the top centers in the NBA in order for this deal to be worth it for the Pistons.

Jalen Duren’s Playoff Numbers Are the Real Question

The regular season is settled. The postseason is not. Across 14 playoff games last spring, Duren’s production fell to 10.2 points and 8.5 rebounds per game, and his field goal percentage dropped from .650 in the regular season to .514. The Pistons were the top seed in the Eastern Conference and lost in the second round to Cleveland.

A center who scores 19.5 per game in January and 10.2 per game in the playoffs is not yet a second star in the games that decide anything. That is the gap Detroit just committed $200 million to closing, and it is the one thing on Duren’s résumé the extension did not settle.

Duren Sat Out the Preseason Opener

Duren didn’t play in Monday night’s preseason game against the Phoenix Suns, which Detroit rallied to win anyway. There is no reason to rush him into exhibition minutes, and it is going to take some time for him to get up to speed. The Pistons open the regular season Oct. 20 against the Boston Celtics, and that is the date that matters for a player who needs to be sharp deep into the spring.

The contract is signed and the All-NBA season is on the record. The part Detroit still needs from Jalen Duren has only ever come up short in April and May.