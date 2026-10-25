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TodayLionsvs GB · 4:25 PMStarts in 1h 26m · Fox

Detroit Pistons Release Concerning Jalen Duren Update

Jalen Duren injury update
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The Detroit Pistons have received another concerning injury update regarding star center Jalen Duren, and the news is certainly not what fans were hoping to hear. On Sunday, the organization announced that Duren will be re-evaluated in two weeks after suffering a right hamstring strain during Friday’s victory over the Miami Heat.

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Duren exited Detroit’s 128-111 win over Miami in the second quarter and did not return. The injury initially appeared to involve his right thigh, but further evaluation confirmed a hamstring strain.

NBA: Boston Celtics at Detroit Pistons
Oct 20, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) reacts during the first half against the Boston Celtics at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

What the Jalen Duren Injury Update Actually Says

According to an official medical update released by the Pistons, Duren will undergo another evaluation in approximately two weeks. That means Detroit will not have a clearer picture of his recovery until around November 8, although the team has not provided a specific timetable for his return.

Being re-evaluated in two weeks does not necessarily mean Duren will return in two weeks. His availability will depend on how his hamstring responds during the recovery process and what the medical staff determines during his follow-up examination.

As we previously reported when Detroit initially ruled out Duren, the 22-year-old center was already scheduled to miss Sunday’s matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers. Sunday’s announcement now raises the likelihood of Duren missing additional games beyond that contest.

Pistons Must Find a Way to Replace Duren

Duren’s absence creates an immediate challenge for head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, particularly with the Pistons beginning the season 2-0. The talented center is one of Detroit’s most important interior scorers, rebounders, and defensive presences.

Fortunately, Paul Reed provided an encouraging response after Duren exited against Miami, finishing with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Reed is expected to receive additional playing time while Detroit awaits further updates on its starting center.

As we previously reported when Duren suffered the injury against Miami, the young big man was forced to leave after experiencing discomfort in his right leg. ESPN reported the hamstring diagnosis and the two-week re-evaluation window after the team’s Sunday announcement.

Ausar Thompson’s Ankle Adds to Detroit’s Concerns

The Pistons will also continue monitoring Ausar Thompson, who suffered an ankle injury in Friday’s game and was listed as questionable for Sunday. With two starters dealing with injuries, Detroit’s depth could face an early test.

For now, the Pistons must prepare to move forward without Duren while he recovers from his hamstring injury. His next evaluation is expected in approximately two weeks, and Detroit will be hoping for encouraging news when that time comes.

Picture of Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
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