Jalen Duren Has Message for the Haters After Detroit Pistons Clinch Playoff Spot

Jalen Duren is well aware of what the haters were saying about the Pistons.

The Detroit Pistons are officially playoff-bound — and after Friday night’s 117-105 win over the Toronto Raptors, Jalen Duren wants everyone to know: they heard the doubters.

Jalen Duran Heard the Doubters

After the Pistons locked up their first playoff berth since 2019 with a convincing win over the Raptors, Duren — who absolutely dominated the game — took a moment to reflect on the journey.

“Just embracing what we have been through,” Duren said after racking up 21 points, 18 rebounds, six assists, and four blocks. “Just everything that we have been through as a group since Day 1. You can’t be anything but happy in this moment.”

It’s been a long road. Let’s not forget — just last season, the Pistons finished with a franchise-worst 14 wins and became the punchline of a league-wide joke during a historic 28-game losing streak.

But this year? Different story. Under new leadership and with a refocused roster, the Pistons have flipped the narrative.

“People doubted us. They did not believe in us. They thought it would take longer for us to turn this thing around. But we are here now. It’s been great.”

From the Basement to the Playoffs

The Pistons are now 43-34 and have climbed to the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference. That’s a massive leap from where they were just one season ago — and it’s been fueled by the rise of young stars like Duren, and Cade Cunningham, as well as savvy veteran additions like Tim Hardaway Jr.

With Cunningham still recovering from injury and Isaiah Stewart serving a suspension, it was Duren’s leadership and physical dominance that set the tone against the Raptors.

And now, with five games left to fine-tune before the playoffs begin, the Pistons are playing with confidence — and with a little bit of a chip on their shoulder.

The Bottom Line

Duren’s message was loud and clear: “We’re here now.”

The rebuild? It’s no longer just a plan — it’s a reality. And the Pistons aren’t just happy to be in the playoffs — they’re ready to make some noise.

Detroit vs. Everybody. Let’s ride.