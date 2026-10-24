The Detroit Pistons received some concerning injury news Friday night when All-Star center Jalen Duren was forced to leave their matchup against the Miami Heat after appearing to injure his right leg.

DSN TV Pistons · newest first All Pistons video →

Duren exited during the second quarter at Kaseya Center and headed directly to the locker room. Shortly afterward, the Pistons officially announced that their starting center was questionable to return with a right thigh injury.

The development comes just three days after Duren helped Detroit open its season with a dramatic comeback victory over the Boston Celtics.

Jalen Duren Exits Pistons Game With Right Thigh Injury

Duren’s injury occurred with approximately 6:45 remaining in the second quarter as he attempted to make a move against Miami superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The 22-year-old center appeared to tweak his right leg while driving toward the basket. He immediately showed discomfort and grabbed at his leg before leaving the floor and heading to Detroit’s locker room.

According to the initial report detailing the second-quarter injury, Duren suffered the apparent injury while attacking Antetokounmpo off the dribble.

Detroit’s public relations department subsequently confirmed the following designation:

Jalen Duren (Right Thigh): Questionable to Return

Before leaving the game, Duren had recorded four points, six rebounds, and three assists in approximately 10 minutes of action.

Although the injury initially appeared to involve his lower right leg, the team’s official designation specifically identified his right thigh. The severity of the injury has not been announced, and the questionable designation does not necessarily mean Duren will miss additional games.

Pistons Could Face Major Challenge Without Duren

Duren’s injury would be a significant concern for Detroit, especially considering the tremendous investment the organization recently made in its young center.

The Pistons signed Duren to a five-year, $200 million contract earlier this month, securing one of their most important building blocks alongside Cade Cunningham.

As we previously reported when Duren returned to the organization following his contract standoff, Detroit considers him a critical piece of its championship aspirations.

Duren began the regular season with 22 points and nine rebounds against Boston, helping the Pistons overcome a 22-point deficit in a thrilling 121-113 victory.

His importance goes well beyond scoring. Detroit depends on Duren for rebounding, interior defense, screen-setting, and creating opportunities for Cunningham around the basket.

Without him, head coach J.B. Bickerstaff could be forced to lean more heavily on Paul Reed and John Collins to handle frontcourt responsibilities.

Detroit’s depth at center has already been a concern following the offseason departure of Isaiah Stewart. As we previously examined when Bickerstaff addressed the team’s defensive identity, Reed entered the season facing increased responsibility as Detroit’s primary reserve big man.

Duren never came back out, and his night ended at those 10 minutes. Detroit did not need him to finish the job, winning 128-111 behind 23 points from Collins.

The Pistons are scheduled to continue their road trip Sunday against the Philadelphia 76ers, making Duren’s availability an important storyline beyond Friday’s matchup.

For now, Detroit must hope the injury is relatively minor.

Duren’s status remains uncertain, and the Pistons will need additional medical information before determining whether their $200 million center faces any extended absence.