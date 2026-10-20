Jalen Duren had plenty of reasons to wonder how Detroit Pistons fans would receive him following a lengthy and sometimes contentious offseason contract negotiation. But after helping Detroit pull off an incredible 121-113 comeback victory over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, the All-Star center made it clear he never doubted his relationship with the city.

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Duren finished with 22 points and nine rebounds in Detroit’s season-opening victory, shooting 8-of-13 from the field and 6-of-7 from the free-throw line. After the game, he was asked whether he had been nervous about the reception from Pistons fans following his contract standoff.

May 17, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) reacts before game seven of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Jalen Duren Sends Message to Pistons Fans

Duren’s response made it clear that his affection for Detroit hasn’t changed, regardless of what happened during negotiations.

“I know the true fans know how much I love ’em and know how much I care about this city. I was excited to be back in this jersey and put on for the fans.”

Those comments carry additional meaning considering how uncertain Duren’s future appeared just a few weeks ago. As we previously reported, the two sides ultimately agreed to a five-year, $200 million contract after negotiations stretched into training camp.

The prolonged standoff generated questions about Duren’s relationship with the organization, but he has consistently maintained that Detroit is where he wants to be. In fact, Duren previously declared his desire to remain a Piston for life after the agreement was finalized.

Duren Backs Up His Words Against Celtics

Tuesday’s performance gave Pistons fans another reason to embrace their young center. Duren helped Detroit erase a 22-point deficit as the Pistons used a remarkable 23-0 fourth-quarter run to stun Boston.

According to the game recap, Duren matched Cade Cunningham for the team lead with 22 points. His performance also provided an encouraging start to the massive contract that Detroit officially finalized earlier this month.

After months of questions about his future, Duren is back in a Pistons uniform, producing on the court and expressing his appreciation for Detroit. And following Tuesday’s dramatic victory, his message to the fans was simple: He never stopped caring about the city or the people supporting him.