Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren appears to be closing in on a return. He has only played in two games this season and has been dealing with a right hamstring strain for about a month, but the team’s next step for him is an encouraging one.

DSN TV Pistons · newest first All Pistons video →

Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reported the update on Tuesday, before the Pistons’ game in Orlando. “Jalen Duren (right hamstring strain) will be assigned to the Motor City Cruise tomorrow as part of his ongoing rehab,” Sankofa wrote. “Nearing his return after missing 15 games, including tonight. Duncan Robinson (left quad strain) is day-to-day and also close to returning.”

Oct 23, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) collects a rebound against the Miami Heat during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Jalen Duren Will Practice With the Motor City Cruise

The Pistons are assigning him to the G League’s Motor City Cruise on Wednesday for a practice as part of his return to play, which could signal that Duren is close to coming back. The assignment is for practice, and the Pistons have not said he will play in a game with the Cruise.

It is a clear step forward from Nov. 8, when the Pistons said Duren would miss at least two more weeks.

What Jalen Duren’s Return Would Mean for the Pistons

It remains to be seen when he will be cleared, as the team has not announced a target date. In two games this season with Detroit, he is averaging 13.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 blocks, and 1.0 steals per game. Duren coming back soon would be a big boost for this Pistons team.