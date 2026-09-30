Jalen Duren has a decision to make.

DSN TV Pistons · newest first All Pistons video →

And if the Detroit Pistons center chooses one particular path, he could make NBA history in the process.

Duren has until Thursday to accept his one-year, $9.6 million qualifying offer, unless he and the Pistons agree to extend that deadline. According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, no player coming off an All-Star or All-NBA season has ever signed a qualifying offer.

Duren could become the first.

That’s the extraordinary possibility hanging over a contract standoff that has already kept the 22-year-old away from Pistons Media Day and training camp.

Jalen Duren Could Take an Unprecedented Gamble

The qualifying offer exists to preserve Detroit’s restricted free-agent rights. For most players, accepting it means sacrificing long-term security for the opportunity to reach unrestricted free agency the following summer.

For a player of Duren’s stature, however, that would be virtually unprecedented.

Duren is coming off a breakout season in which he averaged 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds, earned his first All-Star selection and was named Third Team All-NBA. He has reportedly rejected Detroit’s five-year, $200 million offer, which reportedly carries weight stipulations rather than a clean guarantee.

Now he could turn down $200 million and play for $9.6 million instead.

ESPN’s Bobby Marks reported that no player coming off an All-Star or All-NBA season has previously taken the qualifying offer.

That would put Duren in completely uncharted territory.

Why Would Duren Take $9.6 Million?

Because the payoff could come next summer.

Accepting the qualifying offer would allow Duren to become an unrestricted free agent in 2027. Instead of Detroit controlling his restricted free agency, Duren would be free to sign with any team.

There could also be significant money waiting.

Marks projects eight NBA teams to have enough cap space next summer to potentially offer Duren a four-year, $189 million maximum contract.

Duren is reportedly seeking considerably more than Detroit has put on the table. The Pistons’ five-year, $200 million offer averages $40 million per season, while the maximum contract available to Duren from Detroit is approximately five years and $287 million.

That $87 million gap helps explain why a player would even consider walking away from $200 million.

Duren’s standoff has already reached the point where four teams have emerged as potential sign-and-trade destinations if Detroit eventually decides to move him.

But signing the qualifying offer would change the equation again.

Duren Would Gain Significant Control

There is another wrinkle.

If Duren accepts the qualifying offer, he would gain the right to veto any trade involving him during the 2026-27 season.

That’s because a player who signs a qualifying offer and would lose Bird rights by being traded must consent to that trade. If Duren approved a move anyway, his new team would not inherit his Bird rights.

In other words, Detroit’s leverage would change considerably.

The Pistons could no longer simply find the best trade available and send Duren there. Duren would have a say in the destination, and teams interested in acquiring him would have to consider the possibility that he could leave in unrestricted free agency months later.

That’s part of what makes Thursday’s deadline so important.

Duren isn’t simply choosing between $200 million and $9.6 million.

He’s choosing between long-term financial security in Detroit and considerably more control over his NBA future.

Pistons Still Want Their Center Back

Detroit hasn’t publicly backed away from Duren.

President of basketball operations Trajan Langdon has maintained that the Pistons expect Duren to remain part of the team, whether that’s on a long-term contract or the qualifying offer.

Cade Cunningham has also made his support for Duren clear while staying out of the actual financial negotiations.

“That’s my brother,” Cunningham said while discussing Duren’s absence.

The Pistons have good reason to want this resolved.

Duren is 22, already an All-Star and All-NBA player, and should theoretically be entering the best years of his career alongside Cunningham and Detroit’s young core.

But business has complicated what once looked like a relatively straightforward partnership.

Detroit’s reported $200 million offer would provide generational security immediately.

The alternative is one year at $9.6 million, the inherent injury and performance risks that come with playing without a long-term contract, and a chance to enter unrestricted free agency at 23 years old.

No All-Star or All-NBA player has reportedly made that bet before.

Jalen Duren might.

And if he does, his decision won’t just change the Pistons’ future.

It will make NBA history.