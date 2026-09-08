Jalen Duren contract talks take a positive turn

The Detroit Pistons and Jalen Duren still do not have a contract agreement. For the first time in a while, though, the distance between the two sides may not look quite as daunting.

NBA insider Sam Amick offered a more encouraging assessment of the negotiations Monday on The Athletic NBA Daily. After having recent conversations about Duren’s situation, Amick indicated that his previous understanding of the financial divide may have overstated how far apart Detroit and its restricted free-agent center actually are.

“There is a gap. It’s not as big as I thought it was before having a few recent conversations.” Amick said. He added that he believes there is a realistic window for the sides to reach an agreement that keeps Duren in Detroit.

That represents a notable change in tone.

ESPN reported last week that Detroit had been offering roughly $35 million per season while Duren’s side was seeking more than $40 million annually. Duren’s leverage is complicated by restricted free agency and a $9.6 million qualifying offer that would allow him to play out the 2026-27 season before becoming an unrestricted free agent next summer.

The financial disagreement has not been the only concern. Earlier reporting described the negotiations as increasingly contentious, and a subsequent report raised the possibility that the relationship had already sustained damage.

Amick’s update does not erase any of that, nor does it mean a contract is imminent. It does suggest the negotiation may be more workable than it appeared only days ago.

Duren has a strong argument for a major payday after averaging 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds last season while earning his first All-Star selection and third-team All-NBA honors. His postseason production fell to 10.2 points and 8.5 rebounds per game, providing Detroit with a legitimate reason to resist paying strictly for his regular-season peak.

The Pistons have maintained throughout the process that they want Duren back. The question has been whether they could find a number that both sides could accept before frustration pushed the situation somewhere neither intended.

For now, the answer appears a little closer to yes than it did a week ago.