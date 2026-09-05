Has the “Damage been done” between the Pistons and Jalen Duren?

ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel says the Pistons and Jalen Duren’s long-term relationship is in doubt, telling viewers on the outlet’s Clutch Scoops show that “the damage has been done.” Jalen Duren and his camp’s desire to stay in Detroit has dwindled throughout this process, as Duren has previously been vocal about wanting to spend his entire career in the Motor City. This is the latest sign of rising tensions in contract talks, as both sides continue to struggle to find common ground.

Center Depth Is a Real Problem Without Jalen Duren

Despite having Paul Reed secured under contract, the Pistons’ depth at center is a real problem if Duren isn’t in the picture. Isaiah Stewart’s June trade to Memphis already raised questions about Detroit’s post presence, but Duren playing out the season on his $9.6 million qualifying offer and opening the door to unrestricted free agency would be disastrous. Postseason struggles aside, the All-NBA center is a big part of the program on both sides of the ball.

Cade Cunningham and Ausar Thompson Raise the Stakes

The real concern for the Pistons isn’t just about keeping Jalen Duren, but also about making sure Cade Cunningham is happy in Detroit. Cunningham and Duren’s connection is strong on and off the court, and unless they have a compelling backup plan, that could start to brew frustrations for the franchise cornerstone.

More pressing, however, is the looming extension for Ausar Thompson. Seeing that the Rockets just backed up the Brink’s truck for Ausar’s twin, Amen Thompson, Ausar might be wondering when it’s his turn to put pen to paper. Detroit is already dealing with higher rates from Duren’s breakout campaign; they will want to avoid the same scenario with the Defensive Player of the Year finalist.

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