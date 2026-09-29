The Jalen Duren situation was already complicated.

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Now Kawhi Leonard’s name has entered the conversation.

According to a report from TSN’s Josh Lewenberg, the Detroit Pistons were among the teams willing to give Leonard the contract extension the Los Angeles Clippers would not, another indication that president of basketball operations Trajan Langdon was willing to consider significant changes after Detroit’s breakout season.

Nothing materialized.

But with Duren’s future in Detroit still unresolved, the revelation adds another interesting layer to what has become one of the Pistons’ biggest storylines entering the 2026-27 season.

Pistons Reportedly Looked Into Kawhi Leonard

Detroit was among the teams believed to have been willing to give Leonard the contract extension the Clippers would not, according to the report, which named Miami and Minnesota as the other two.

The report does not describe trade talks between Detroit and Los Angeles.

That doesn’t mean the Pistons came close to acquiring him. It also doesn’t mean Duren was specifically offered to Los Angeles.

That distinction matters.

There is currently no confirmed reporting that Detroit and the Clippers discussed a Leonard-for-Duren framework.

What the report does provide is additional evidence of Detroit’s willingness to investigate major roster moves rather than simply bringing back the same group.

Leonard would certainly qualify.

The seven-time All-Star and two-time NBA Finals MVP remains one of basketball’s most accomplished players. When healthy, he is still capable of dramatically changing a team’s ceiling.

Detroit ultimately went in another direction.

Duren, meanwhile, remains with the Pistons.

For now.

Jalen Duren Situation Remains Unresolved

That’s where things get interesting.

Detroit’s negotiations with Duren have dragged deep into the offseason without producing a long-term agreement. The 22-year-old center remains one of the most important young players on Detroit’s roster, but the two sides have yet to find common ground on his next contract.

And the clock is becoming increasingly relevant.

Duren faces an October 1 deadline to accept his qualifying offer unless Detroit agrees to extend that window.

That creates several potential paths.

Duren could accept the qualifying offer and eventually become an unrestricted free agent. Detroit could still reach a new agreement with him. The Pistons could extend the deadline. Or the situation could eventually push the organization toward exploring a trade.

What Detroit cannot afford to do is ignore the implications.

Duren has developed into one of the NBA’s more productive young centers and remains a major part of the core built around Cade Cunningham. That is precisely why his unresolved contract has become such a significant issue.

The Pistons have already had to navigate considerable uncertainty surrounding Duren’s future, and the approaching deadline only increases the pressure.

What the Kawhi Rumor Actually Means

It would be easy to connect two dots and declare Detroit was preparing to trade Duren for Leonard.

There isn’t enough evidence to do that.

The more interesting takeaway is broader.

Langdon appears willing to investigate major opportunities.

Detroit’s front office isn’t operating as though last season’s success means the roster is finished. If an opportunity arises to significantly improve the team, the Pistons appear willing to listen.

That philosophy matters when evaluating Duren’s situation.

Detroit has repeatedly maintained flexibility since Langdon took control of basketball operations. The Pistons have avoided unnecessarily locking themselves into expensive long-term commitments while attempting to build sustainably around Cunningham.

Duren’s next contract represents one of the biggest tests of that strategy.

The Pistons must decide not only what Duren is worth today, but what they believe he will become over the next several seasons.

Detroit has already demonstrated that it isn’t afraid to make difficult roster decisions. Langdon’s previous moves have helped transform the Pistons from one of the NBA’s worst teams into a legitimate Eastern Conference contender, while the organization continues building around Cunningham and its young core.

The reported Leonard interest fits that approach.

Detroit looked.

Detroit listened.

And Detroit ultimately walked away.

Duren Decision Is Coming

None of this means Duren is leaving Detroit.

It certainly doesn’t mean Leonard is coming.

But the Pistons are reaching the point where something has to give with their young center.

The qualifying-offer deadline arrives October 1, barring an extension agreed upon by both sides.

That gives Detroit and Duren precious little time to determine the next step.

The Leonard rumor won’t decide Duren’s future.

It does, however, reinforce something worth remembering as the deadline approaches.

Trajan Langdon isn’t afraid to explore big moves.

And until Duren’s contract situation is settled, virtually every major Pistons rumor will be viewed through that lens.