Report: Jalen Duren Turns Down MEGA Offer as Contract Standoff Escalates

The Detroit Pistons have reportedly put $200 million on the table for Jalen Duren. It still has not produced an agreement.

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Detroit increased its offer to five years and $200 million, up from the five-year, $190 million proposal reported earlier this month. According to The Athletic, the contract is fully guaranteed and contains no team option, player option or incentive language. Duren has rebuffed the proposal as the most consequential negotiation of the Pistons’ offseason moves closer to a deadline.

The new offer represents a meaningful concession by Detroit. It also confirms that this dispute is no longer centered only on reaching the $200 million threshold. Duren’s dissatisfaction reportedly dates to the approximately $20 million-per-season offer Detroit presented when he first became extension eligible.

The Pistons have moved considerably since then. Duren has not.

October 1 Now Becomes Detroit’s Pressure Point

Duren has until October 1 to accept his one-year qualifying offer, although Detroit retains the ability to extend that deadline. The offer is worth $9.615 million and would allow Duren to play the 2026-27 season before becoming an unrestricted free agent next summer.

That route would carry significant risk for Duren. He would exchange $200 million in guaranteed money for one season of comparatively modest salary, betting that another strong year and good health would produce a larger contract in 2027. He would also receive the right to veto any trade after signing the qualifying offer.

The possibility has become increasingly credible. Duren was reportedly prepared to consider the qualifying-offer route before Detroit raised its proposal. The latest increase has not ended that threat.

Duren’s Breakout Season Created This Price

Duren’s leverage comes from a 2025-26 season in which he averaged 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds, made his first All-Star team and earned third-team All-NBA honors. The NBA identified him as one of the summer’s leading restricted free agents after helping Detroit win 60 games and secure the Eastern Conference’s top seed.

His postseason created Detroit’s counterargument. Duren’s production dropped to 10.2 points and 8.5 rebounds over 14 playoff games, and his limitations became harder to hide as opponents adjusted.

Detroit’s $200 million offer pays Duren like a foundational player without approaching the five-year, $287 million supermax for which he became eligible. At $40 million annually, it also reaches the contract range his camp had reportedly targeted.

That is why the continued rejection changes the tenor of the negotiation. The remaining distance may involve money, but it also appears tied to how Duren believes Detroit valued him throughout the process.

The Pistons have consistently resisted facilitating a sign-and-trade, previously sending a firm message that they intended to retain Duren. Raising their offer to $200 million reinforces that commitment. It does not guarantee that the relationship can be repaired before October 1.