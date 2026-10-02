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Next gameMichigan WolverinesSat, Oct 3 at MINN · 12:00 PM3-1

Jalen Duren Returns to Pistons Facility, Bickerstaff Reacts

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Jalen Duren signed his five-year, $200 million contract on Thursday right before the midnight deadline. Duren is only 22 years old and played in 70 games last season for the Detroit Pistons. He averaged 19.5 points per game, 10.5 rebounds per game, 2.0 assists per game, 0.8 blocks per game, and 0.8 steals per game.

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Duren was back at the practice facility on Friday for Detroit, three days after the Pistons opened training camp without him. Head coach JB Bickerstaff is no doubt happy to have him back with the team.

JB Bickerstaff on Jalen Duren’s Return and Ramp-Up

Pistons reporter Eric Woodyard relayed Bickerstaff’s read on the return: Duren is in great shape, but the Pistons still have to sort out his ramp-up period before he hits the floor.

“We’ll take our time figuring it out and we will go from there,” Bickerstaff said.

Pistons Open the Season Oct. 20 Against Boston

Detroit will begin the season on Tuesday, Oct. 20 against the Boston Celtics with tip-off scheduled for 3 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena. Hopefully, Duren is up to speed by then and ready to go.

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Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
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