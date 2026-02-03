Detroit Pistons All-Star to Compete in Slam Dunk Contest

Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren is officially taking his talents to one of All-Star Weekend’s biggest stages.

According to a report from NBA insider Shams Charania, Duren has accepted an invitation to compete in the 2026 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, which will take place in Los Angeles during All-Star Weekend.

It’s a fitting spotlight for the 22-year-old big man, who has emerged as one of the league’s most explosive finishers and is making his first career All-Star appearance this season.

Duren will be joined in the dunk contest by Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes and San Antonio Spurs rookie Carter Bryant, setting up a field heavy on size, power, and above-the-rim athleticism.

For Pistons fans, this is another sign of Duren’s growing national profile. The former 13th overall pick has taken a major step forward during the 2025–26 season, averaging 18.0 points and 10.7 rebounds while shooting an elite 63.5 percent from the field. His combination of strength, quickness, and vertical pop has made him a nightly highlight — and a natural fit for the dunk contest stage.

While Detroit’s season has had its ups and downs, Duren’s invitation is a reminder that the Pistons’ young core continues to gain league-wide respect.

Now, he’ll have a chance to put on a show — and maybe bring a little hardware back to Detroit.