Jalen Duren’s Status Looms Large as Pistons Prepare to Face Wizards

The Detroit Pistons return to preseason action Saturday night against the Washington Wizards, but one of the biggest questions surrounding the matchup involves Jalen Duren. Will Detroit’s $200 million center finally make his preseason debut, or will head coach J.B. Bickerstaff continue taking a cautious approach?

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Duren missed Detroit’s 109-107 preseason victory over the Phoenix Suns on Monday after reporting late to training camp following his prolonged contract negotiations. With the regular season approaching, the Pistons are hoping to get their All-Star center valuable game repetitions before the competition begins to count.

May 17, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) reacts before game seven of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Will Jalen Duren Play Against Washington?

Bickerstaff has confirmed that Detroit intends to get Duren into preseason action, although he has stopped short of announcing a specific return date. According to Pistons reporter Hunter Patterson, the coach made his intentions clear earlier this week.

“The plan is, for sure. It’s just one of those things that we’ll always be cautious of, is how he’s feeling. … The plan is definitely for him to play in the preseason,” Bickerstaff said.

As we previously reported, Detroit is prioritizing Duren’s conditioning and overall readiness rather than rushing him back onto the court. Saturday’s matchup provides another opportunity for his return, but his availability has not been confirmed.

Why Duren’s Return Matters for Detroit

The Pistons are entering the season with championship expectations following a 60-win campaign, and Duren figures to play a significant role in their success. The 22-year-old averaged 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds last season, establishing himself as one of the NBA’s most productive young centers.

However, Detroit’s revamped frontcourt still needs time to develop chemistry. As we recently examined, president of basketball operations Trajan Langdon made significant offseason changes, including moving Isaiah Stewart and adding John Collins.

Those moves place additional responsibility on Duren, particularly defensively. Getting him comfortable alongside Collins, Cade Cunningham, and Ausar Thompson will be important as Bickerstaff prepares his regular-season rotation.

Pistons Look to Build Momentum Against Wizards

Detroit enters Saturday’s game following an entertaining comeback victory over Phoenix, with its reserves providing the spark. The Pistons will now look for a more consistent performance against a Washington team coming off a 111-109 preseason win over the New York Knicks.

According to Saturday’s Wizards game preview, the matchup is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. Washington is also dealing with several preseason availability questions, including the status of Alex Sarr.

For Detroit, however, the biggest storyline remains Duren.

The Pistons have invested $200 million in their young center, and Bickerstaff wants him ready when the regular season begins October 20 against Boston. Whether that preparation includes his first preseason minutes Saturday night remains to be seen.