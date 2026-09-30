The list of teams watching the Jalen Duren situation is growing.

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With the Detroit Pistons and their All-NBA center still locked in a contract standoff, four teams have now been identified as potential sign-and-trade destinations if Detroit ultimately decides it cannot reach a long-term agreement with Duren.

The Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawks, Sacramento Kings and Washington Wizards have interest in a potential sign-and-trade, according to an NBA general manager who spoke with Andscape’s Marc J. Spears, who relayed the update on ESPN’s “NBA Today.”

That does not mean the Pistons are actively negotiating with any of them.

It does mean Detroit may have options if this situation reaches the point where a trade becomes necessary.

Four Teams Monitoring a Jalen Duren Trade

Spears provided the latest update while discussing Duren’s absence from the Pistons.

“Jalen Duren, he’s not even talked to Trajan for months. A Pistons source told me that there’s still optimism that they think he’ll sign the big deal. But if not, I’m hearing from an NBA GM told me the Milwaukee Bucks, the Atlanta Hawks, the Sacramento Kings and the Washington Wizards…have interest in a potential sign and trade.” Related coverage Jalen Duren Could Make NBA History With Pistons Decision Read more →

The development expands what had previously been a smaller group of known possibilities.

Milwaukee had already emerged as a potential Duren suitor, while Sacramento’s interest went considerably further. The Kings reportedly offered Domantas Sabonis in a potential Duren sign-and-trade earlier this offseason.

Atlanta and Washington give Detroit two more potential landing spots should the Pistons change direction.

Pistons Still Want Duren Back

For now, that remains a significant “if.”

Detroit has reportedly offered Duren a fully guaranteed five-year, $200 million contract. He has not accepted it and has stayed away from Media Day and the beginning of training camp as the stalemate continues. Duren also has a one-year, $9.6 million qualifying offer available, which could allow him to become an unrestricted free agent next summer. Reuters reported that Duren is seeking a maximum five-year deal worth $287 million.

Despite the widening gap, there has been no indication that Detroit has decided to trade him.

In fact, the opposite remains possible.

Spears said a Pistons source expressed optimism that Duren could still sign Detroit’s long-term offer. That distinction matters. Four interested teams are not the same thing as four trade negotiations, and there is currently no reported agreement with any of them.

Still, Detroit suddenly knows there could be a market waiting.

Duren is only 22 and is coming off the best season of his career, averaging 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds while earning his first All-Star selection and All-NBA Third Team honors. Those numbers help explain why other teams are paying attention as the stalemate drags on.

Detroit’s Leverage Could Be Growing

If the Pistons eventually decide a long-term agreement is no longer realistic, multiple interested teams would be considerably better than one.

Milwaukee would present the most uncomfortable scenario because Detroit would potentially be sending Duren to a Central Division rival. Sacramento has already demonstrated interest, and Atlanta and Washington add two Eastern Conference possibilities to the equation.

None of that means Trajan Langdon needs to make a move now.

The Pistons have spent months trying to keep Duren as part of a young core built around Cade Cunningham, and a sign-and-trade would create another major question at center. But Detroit also cannot ignore the possibility that Duren could eventually play out the qualifying offer and reach unrestricted free agency.

The next move still belongs to Duren and the Pistons.

But if the relationship finally reaches the point of no return, Detroit may have more than one phone ringing.