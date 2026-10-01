The Atlanta Hawks are one of four landing spots in a Jalen Duren trade scenario laid out for the Detroit Pistons. Kevin O’Connor of Yahoo Sports pitched a sign-and-trade that would send Duren to Atlanta for Onyeka Okongwu, Aaron Wiggins and Corey Kispert.

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If Detroit were to trade Duren and get Okongwu in return, it could actually benefit the Pistons. Detroit would then not have to pay Duren a five-year, $200 million extension.

What a Jalen Duren Trade Would Mean for the Pistons

Okongwu is only 25 years old, and he would fit the timeline for the Pistons’ young core around Ausar Thompson and Cade Cunningham. Okongwu averaged 15.2 points per game, 7.6 rebounds per game, 3.1 assists per game, 1.1 blocks per game, and 1.1 steals per game last season.

O’Connor wrote about the Pistons potentially getting him in a trade for Duren:

“Okongwu’s 3-point shooting ability and defensive versatility could make him more beneficial to the Pistons than Duren, especially since a 3-and-D wing player in Wiggins would be coming back as well. Detroit would suddenly become a team that can play five-out, with both Okongwu and Collins leading Detroit’s frontcourt. It would be an inverted story from last year, when Duren couldn’t space the floor and Stewart didn’t really garner the respect of defenses. Taking Kispert into the $15 million exception would be necessary to make the deal work, and he could provide depth with his shooting.” Related coverage Pistons Make MAJOR Concession to Jalen Duren With Deadline Hours Away Read more →

Okongwu shot 37.6% from three-point land last season.

Jalen Duren’s Deadline Is Thursday

Duren has until Thursday, Oct. 1, to decide between the five-year, $200 million extension and a one-year, $9.6 million qualifying offer that would make him an unrestricted free agent in 2027. If he doesn’t take either, then Detroit should try and make a trade with Atlanta like this one.