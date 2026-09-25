Jalen Duren–Warriors Trade Proposal Would Bring Four Players and a Pick to Detroit

A newly published trade proposal would send Jalen Duren to the Golden State Warriors while delivering an enormous package to the Detroit Pistons.

DSN TV Pistons · newest first All Pistons video →

The idea comes from Heavy Sports writer Sai Mohan, who proposed the following transaction:

Warriors receive:

Jalen Duren on a four-year sign-and-trade contract beginning at $42 million

Pistons receive:

Kristaps Porzingis

Moses Moody

Brandin Podziemski

Gui Santos

Golden State’s unprotected 2027 first-round pick

This must be stated clearly: Heavy’s proposal is a writer-created hypothetical, not a reported offer from Golden State. There is no indication that the Pistons and Warriors are negotiating this deal.

Still, the combination of Porzingis, two intriguing young guards, another developmental piece and an unprotected first-round pick makes this one of the more interesting Duren concepts to surface.

Porzingis Would Completely Change Detroit’s Offense

Porzingis would give the Pistons something Duren cannot currently provide: high-volume shooting from the center position.

The 7-foot-3 veteran can stretch opposing centers beyond the arc, create space for Cade Cunningham and protect the rim. His presence would make it considerably more difficult for opponents to load the paint against Cunningham and Ausar Thompson.

Porzingis averaged 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 15 games with Golden State last season. He subsequently agreed to a two-year, $40 million contract that includes a player option for the second season.

The basketball fit is clean. The durability concerns are not.

Porzingis is 31 and has dealt with a long list of injuries and illnesses. Duren is a 22-year-old All-NBA center entering what should be the prime developmental stretch of his career. Detroit would be trading long-term certainty for a more versatile player whose availability cannot be assumed.

That makes the rest of Golden State’s package critical.

Moody and Podziemski Give the Proposal Real Value

Moses Moody would immediately strengthen Detroit’s wing rotation.

He is a capable perimeter shooter, has playoff experience and is under contract at a manageable salary. He would provide spacing around Cunningham without demanding the ball on every possession.

Brandin Podziemski carries more creation upside. He can handle the ball, rebound from the guard position and operate as a secondary playmaker. His inclusion would give Detroit another young rotation player who could remain useful even if Porzingis became a short-term rental.

Gui Santos is the least important player in the package, but he would represent another developmental option rather than unwanted salary.

The most compelling asset could be Golden State’s unprotected 2027 first-round pick. Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler are approaching the end of their careers, making the Warriors’ long-term direction difficult to project. An unprotected selection from an aging roster carries legitimate upside.

Detroit would not be receiving one player who matches Duren’s youth and ceiling. It would be receiving several chances to replace his production while reshaping the roster around Cunningham.

The Trade Mechanics Would Be Complicated

This proposal is far more complex than placing five names into a trade machine.

Duren would first have to agree to a sign-and-trade contract. That means he would control whether the transaction happens, and the contract could run only three or four seasons rather than the five years Detroit can offer directly.

Golden State would also become hard-capped by acquiring a player through a sign-and-trade. The Warriors would need to remain below the applicable apron after completing the transaction and filling their remaining roster spots.

Heavy’s construction sends Moody into a $15 million trade exception and Santos into a separate $5.2 million exception. Porzingis and Podziemski would complete the primary salary-matching component.

That framework may create a path on paper, but base-year compensation rules, apron restrictions, roster limits and the final structure of Duren’s contract would all require scrutiny. It should not be presented as a simple, preapproved transaction.

Detroit has also shown little appetite for facilitating a sign-and-trade. The Pistons previously sent a strong message that they intended to retain Duren, although his continued contract standoff could force them to reconsider every option.

Would Detroit Accept This Package?

The answer depends on how confident Trajan Langdon remains in repairing the relationship with Duren.

Detroit reportedly offered Duren a fully guaranteed five-year, $200 million contract without player or team options. Duren declined that proposal, leaving the $9.615 million qualifying offer as his alternative before the October 1 deadline.

If the Pistons believe Duren will eventually sign their long-term offer, they should keep him. Players with his combination of age, production and physical ability are difficult to replace.

If Detroit believes the relationship is approaching the point of no return, this hypothetical package deserves consideration.

Porzingis would improve the Pistons’ spacing and rim protection. Moody and Podziemski could become regular members of the rotation. Santos adds depth, while the unprotected pick provides Detroit with a valuable future asset.

The proposal is not risk-free, and it is not evidence that Golden State has made an offer. As a theoretical return for a star center who may be unwilling to stay, though, four players and an unprotected first-round pick would at least force Detroit to answer the phone.