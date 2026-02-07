Jalen Duren Pulls Out of Slam Dunk Contest, MSU Standout to Replace Him

Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren will no longer compete in the 2026 NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

Duren, who was originally selected as one of the featured participants for All-Star Weekend, has officially withdrawn due to injury, according to league sources. While the exact nature of the injury was not disclosed, the decision was made out of caution with the Pistons focused on his long-term health.

Taking Duren’s spot will be former Michigan State standout Jase Richardson, adding an intriguing twist to this year’s contest.

Richardson isn’t just stepping in as a late replacement; he’s carrying some serious legacy with him. His father, Jason Richardson, won the NBA Slam Dunk Contest twice (2002 and 2003) and is widely remembered for some of the most iconic dunks in contest history.

Now, the younger Richardson gets a chance to carve out his own moment on one of the league’s biggest stages.

For Duren, the focus remains on recovery and the remainder of the season. For Richardson, it’s a golden opportunity to honor his family name, and possibly steal the show.