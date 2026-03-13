Jalen Duren’s breakout season driving Detroit’s return to the top

Each year, the Detroit Pistons finish the season with individual meetings between players and the coaching staff. These sessions focus on reviewing performance, pinpointing areas for improvement and setting goals that can help the team reach the next level.

After Detroit’s first-round playoff exit to the New York Knicks in May 2025, head coach J.B. Bickerstaff met with center Jalen Duren to outline exactly what he needed to do to help the Pistons become true championship contenders. The message was clear: to make a real impact, Duren would need to elevate his game significantly.

According to Bickerstaff, Duren took the feedback seriously and spent the offseason reflecting on his strengths and weaknesses. He didn’t make excuses or blame others; instead, he focused on how he could grow. That willingness to look inward and work harder set the stage for what you’ve seen on the court this season.

Dominant performance in Brooklyn highlights growth

Duren’s progress became evident in Detroit’s 138–100 win over the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. The 6-foot-10 center led the way, scoring 26 points on nine of ten shooting. For anyone watching, it was clear that Duren had added new dimensions to his game and was performing with efficiency and confidence.

This wasn’t a one-off; over a recent ten-game stretch, he scored at least 20 points in seven games, demonstrating the consistency that makes him a strong candidate for the Most Improved Player of the Year award. Watching him now, you can see why he’s become a central piece of Detroit’s offense.

For Duren, recognition from the league isn’t just about individual accolades. He sees it as a reflection of the work he’s put in since last season and as a way to highlight the growth of the team as a whole. If you follow the Pistons, it’s hard not to notice how his development has lifted everyone around him.

From promising prospect to All-Star big man

Through 54 games this season, Duren has cemented himself as one of the NBA’s most productive centers, averaging 18.6 points and 10.6 rebounds per game. These career highs highlight how dramatically his role has expanded since last year.

His progress earned him his first All-Star selection in February, placing him alongside teammate Cade Cunningham and coach J.B. Bickerstaff during the midseason festivities in Los Angeles. The honor was a clear acknowledgment of his transformation from a promising young player into a reliable, dominant presence in the league.

For those following the Pistons, this moment also signals how much Duren has grown in reputation and influence. Once mainly an inside scorer, he’s now a player who can impact the game in multiple ways, both offensively and defensively.

Detroit’s best season in two decades

Duren’s rise has coincided with Detroit’s emergence as a contender. The Pistons currently hold the top spot in the Eastern Conference with a 46–18 record, marking the franchise’s best season in roughly 20 years.

As the playoffs approach, fans and analysts are already considering the Pistons in Final Four odds and predictions, reflecting the team’s newfound status as a serious contender. His presence in the paint has been a key reason for this success, providing both interior scoring and defensive stability.

The team’s resurgence is the result of young talent, strong chemistry and a coaching staff that emphasizes player development. Duren has become a cornerstone of that effort, and watching him dominate inside gives you a clear sense of how vital he is to Detroit’s identity this season.

Historic production and key moments

Late February provided another showcase of Duren’s growth. In a 122–119 overtime victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers, he matched his career high with 33 points, while adding 16 rebounds, three assists and three blocks. Performances like this demonstrate that he is scoring more while contributing in every aspect of the game.

During this stretch, Duren also became the first Pistons player since Bob McAdoo in the 1980–81 season to score at least 25 points and grab 10 rebounds in four consecutive games. For you as a fan, it’s thrilling to see him achieve something that hasn’t happened in decades, proving that he’s improving individually while making history with the franchise.

Understanding the offense and elevating teammates

While Duren’s scoring numbers grab headlines, his growth extends far beyond putting points on the board. He has taken the time to better understand the Pistons’ offensive system and focus on helping teammates, particularly Cade Cunningham, thrive.

This includes setting effective screens, attacking the rim decisively, creating second-chance opportunities through offensive rebounds and finding open teammates when defenses collapse on him. Duren’s awareness and willingness to make the right play have made him an even more valuable part of the team.

He credits the Pistons’ locker room culture for helping him grow. Being around teammates who push one another daily has created an atmosphere where you, as a fan, can see players constantly improving and holding each other accountable.

Relentless offseason work paying off

Duren’s growth didn’t happen overnight. During the All-Star break in February 2025, he returned to his hometown of Philadelphia to analyze his performance and work on improving specific areas of his game. That focus created a foundation for a rigorous offseason program that included two- and three-a-day workouts.

The Pistons’ coaching staff supported him directly, sending several assistants, including Vitaly Potapenko, to help with his development. These sessions targeted footwork, positioning and scoring versatility, allowing him to become more well-rounded and confident.

As a result, Duren has become a threat from mid-range distances of five to nine feet, where he now shoots over 50%. This improvement has made him harder for defenders to contain and expanded the team’s offensive options.

A leap that demands league recognition

The changes in Duren’s game haven’t gone unnoticed by teammates or opponents. Teams now treat him as a primary scoring threat, reflecting his increased influence and respect around the league. His transformation places him in strong contention for the NBA’s Most Improved Player award, which would mark a milestone achievement in Pistons history.

From the offseason reflection to the breakout performances on the court, Duren’s journey illustrates how hard work, self-awareness and a strong team environment can elevate a player to new heights. For you watching this season, it’s a rare opportunity to witness a young player improve at the same time as redefining the trajectory of an entire franchise.