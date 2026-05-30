Jalen Duren’s Next Pistons Deal Isn’t a Supermax

Jalen Duren is not at the center of a true NBA supermax decision. The Detroit Pistons big man finished the four years of his rookie-scale contract and is entering 2026 restricted free agency, with Detroit signaling it wants to keep him in the fold, as confirmed on his contract page and in postseason reporting on May 19, 2026.

The confusion comes from the word supermax getting tossed around too loosely. Jalen Duren’s contract situation lines up with rookie-contract rules and restricted free agency, not the designated-veteran supermax used for players with seven to nine years of service.

What Duren’s contract status actually is

Duren signed a four-year, $19,474,944 rookie deal, and Detroit exercised its club options for 2024-25 and 2025-26, leaving him set for restricted free agency in 2026, per Spotrac. Before that final season, Detroit’s season review in May 2025 stated he was entering the fourth and final year of that rookie-scale contract and would be extension-eligible that offseason.

By May 19, 2026, the contract timeline had fully played out. Jalen Duren had completed the fourth and final year of the deal and moved into restricted free agency, with Detroit intending to sign him, according to that May 2026 report.

Why the supermax label does not fit

The NBA has different max-salary pathways, and Jalen Duren’s case fits the rookie side of that system. The 2026 financial rules breakdown explains that qualifying players on rookie extensions can jump from 25% of the cap to 30% under the Derrick Rose rule if they hit award benchmarks such as making All-NBA in the most recent season or in two of the previous three seasons.

The veteran supermax is a separate mechanism. That same rules breakdown notes the 35% veteran version applies to players with seven to nine years of experience, which is not Jalen Duren’s contract stage.

Where Detroit stands now

Detroit’s public position has been clear on the broad goal, even if no completed deal was confirmed in the sources reviewed. On May 19, 2026, Trajan Langdon said he hoped to make a deal to keep Duren in Detroit.

Jalen Duren’s play gave the Pistons another reason to keep that process moving. In the 2024-25 season, he posted 11.8 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 0.9 blocks, according to the team’s season review.

The next real checkpoint is not a supermax ruling. It is whether the Detroit Pistons turn their stated interest into a restricted free-agency agreement, and what price point the front office lands on with Jalen Duren still just coming off his rookie contract.