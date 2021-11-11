Jalen Green gets T’d up for taunting Cade Cunningham, who ignores him [Video]

It’s a battle of the No. 1 and 2 overall NBA Draft picks tonight in Houston, as Detroit’s Cade Cunningham faces Houston’s Jalen Green for the first time in the regular season. And there’s some clear animosity out there on the court – at least on one side of it.

Following a dunk, Green immediately began mouthing off and staring down Cunningham, who couldn’t have been less interested in what Green was saying. And for his efforts, Green was issued a technical foul:

