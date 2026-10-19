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Next gameRed WingsTue, Oct 20 at SEA · 9:40 PM3-3

Jalen Hurts Not Expected to Play Again This Season

Detroit Lions breaking news graphic for the Jalen Hurts injury report
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Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts did not play Sunday against the Carolina Panthers because of a blood clot. On Monday, Tom Pelissero reported that the situation is far more serious: “Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is expected to be sidelined for multiple months after new imaging over the weekend found several blood clots in his lungs.”

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“Hurts is now on blood thinners and should have no long-term effects. But it’s unlikely he plays again this season.”

The Eagles had already placed Hurts on injured reserve Saturday, when the clot was still described as a superficial one in his calf. His treatment is expected to take three months, according to Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter, and a player cannot take the field while on blood thinners. With Hurts most likely out for the season, it remains to be seen what will be next for the Eagles.

What Tom Pelissero Added About Jalen Hurts

Pelissero also added, “The Eagles were waiting to get all the information on Jalen Hurts before having any discussions or making decisions on injured reserve, etc., focusing solely on his health. The tests showing blood clots in his lungs came back Saturday. All parties continue to work together.”

Why Jalen Hurts Played in London

People are questioning why he was even allowed to play in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first place. Pelissero filled in that part too: “After initially being diagnosed with a superficial blood clot in London, doctors told him not to sleep as a precaution, so he had been awake for roughly 36 hours when he started against the Jaguars, throwing for 220 yards and a TD.”

Tanner McKee Takes Over in Philadelphia

Tanner McKee started in his place and went 26 of 45 for 215 yards and a touchdown in a 25-14 loss to Carolina. Philadelphia is 2-4 and the playoff math looks bleak without its starting quarterback.

How This Affects the Detroit Lions

With Hurts potentially out for the season with blood clots in his lungs, this is a major factor in the playoff race. If the Eagles are going to survive this season without him, they realistically have one path to the playoffs and that is to win the NFC East.

The Detroit Lions are probably not going to have to worry about Philadelphia being a potential wild card team in the NFC. The NFC North is in play for Detroit, but they sit seventh in the NFC at the moment.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
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