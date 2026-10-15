Jalen Hurts Out Sunday After Blood Clot Moves

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers because of a superficial blood clot in his calf, the team announced Thursday. Doctors cleared Hurts to play in London on Sunday with the clot already found, and a follow-up ultrasound Wednesday night showed it had moved.

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NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the ruling Thursday. Backup Tanner McKee is expected to start against the Panthers, per ESPN’s Tim McManus.

What the Eagles Said About Jalen Hurts

The Eagles said in a statement:

“On Thursday, October 8th, Jalen visited the training room after practice requesting treatment for his calf. He informed the medical staff he had been cleated during the Rams game on October 4th. This was his first treatment session for the calf injury following the game, after having practiced in full both Wednesday and Thursday. On Friday, Jalen received treatment, practiced in full, and was added to the practice report. Out of an abundance of caution, an ultrasound was performed on Saturday following the team’s flight to London and walkthrough. The ultrasound revealed a superficial blood clot. Our medical staff and doctors in London reviewed the results and concluded that activity and mobility were important and that Jalen could safely play. Doctors recommended a follow-up ultrasound within 72 hours of the game and the return flight to Philadelphia. Jalen played without limitation in the game Sunday, received treatment on Monday and Tuesday, and practiced in full on Wednesday, as reflected in the practice report. Throughout our time in London and this week, we have remained in communication with the league office regarding the matter. On Wednesday night, a follow-up ultrasound revealed movement in the small blood clot. Jalen will be out for Sunday’s game vs. the Panthers as we determine the appropriate course of treatment. His health and safety are our highest priority. Related coverage Top 10 NFL Quarterbacks Heading Into The 2025 Season Read more →

What the Jalen Hurts Injury Means for the Detroit Lions

At the moment, the Detroit Lions have a 3-2 record and are the seventh seed in the NFC. Detroit is on a bye this week and returns Sunday, Oct. 25 against the Green Bay Packers. As for the Eagles, they have a 2-3 record and are currently seeded 11th in the NFC after a 19-17 loss to Jacksonville in London.

If the Eagles were to lose to the 2-2 Carolina Panthers without Hurts, it would bury Philadelphia even further in the NFC wild card standings. Carolina holds the NFC’s No. 4 seed as a division leader, so the Panthers have something to play for on Sunday too.

The only path to the playoffs for the Eagles this season might be the NFC East. As for the Lions, they may not need to win the NFC North to make the playoffs. This Hurts injury will have a major impact on both the NFC East and the wild card race.