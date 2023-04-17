Jalen Hurts signs record-breaking contract extension with Philadelphia Eagles

According to the Philadelphia Eagles, they have agreed to terms with Jalen Hurts on a 5-year mega contract extension through the 2028 season. Ian Rapoport is reporting that it is a 5-year deal worth $255 million. The deal reportedly includes $179.304 million in guaranteed money. Hurts is now the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history.

Key Points

Hurts agrees to a record-breaking deal with Eagles

The deal is for 5 years and is worth $255 million

Hurts is now the highest-paid QB in NFL history

Why it Matters for Jalen Hurts and Eagles

Hurts led the Eagles to the Super Bowl this past season, and he has been rewarded in a big way by getting a 5-year, record-breaking contract extension that will keep him in Philly through the 2028 season.

Bottom Line: The ceiling continues to rise for elite QBs

With Hurts agreeing to this mega-contract with the Eagles, it just shows how valuable top-tier QBs are in the NFL. In my opinion, Hurts is a Top 5 QB or so in the NFL, and now, he is getting paid. His 5-year, $255 million contract makes him the highest-paid QB in league history… at least for now.