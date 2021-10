Okay, have yourself an afternoon, Jalen Nailor!

We’re not even 20 minutes into this game between the Michigan State Spartans and the Rutgers Scarlett Knights, and the MSU wideout has collected his second 63 yard touchdown reception of the afternoon.

Jalen Nailor with ANOTHER 63 yard touchdown for @MSU_Football 🔥🤩 pic.twitter.com/5YeVWOQnoM — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 9, 2021

He now has 143 yards and two touchdowns.