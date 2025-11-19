fb
Chicago Bears Sign Former Detroit Lions Pro Bowl Captain

Well, here’s a curveball for your Wednesday morning: former Detroit Lions linebacker and special-teams ace Jalen Reeves-Maybin is heading to Chicago.

On Tuesday, Ari Meirov reported that the Chicago Bears have officially signed the former All-Pro and Pro Bowl special-team standout, and, not to be overlooked, the current NFLPA President. Reeves-Maybin joins the division rival after spending seven of his eight NFL seasons in Detroit, where he became one of the most respected locker-room leaders on the roster.

Reeves-Maybin, 30, originally entered the league as a fourth-round pick of the Lions in 2017. Over the course of 114 career games, he carved out a niche as one of the league’s most reliable special-teamers, piling up 221 total tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 5 forced fumbles, and 1.5 sacks. His best defensive season came in 2021, when he started 11 games and racked up 82 tackles for Detroit.

He also earned Second-Team All-Pro honors and a Pro Bowl nod in 2023, cementing himself as one of the premier special-teams players in the NFL.

Now, Reeves-Maybin will bring that experience and leadership résumé to a Bears team that has leaned heavily on improving its special teams and linebacker depth.

A former Tennessee Volunteer, Reeves-Maybin has built a reputation for toughness, intelligence, and consistency in the kicking game. And now he’ll be putting that skillset to work against the Lions twice a year.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

