Jalen Rose has advice for Detroit Lions, gives thoughts on Matthew Stafford

The 2020 NFL Draft is still a couple of months away but everybody with a voice (or something to write with) has been more than willing to share their advice on what the Detroit Lions should do with the No. 3 pick.

Embed from Getty Images

- Advertisement -

On Thursday, former Fab Five star Jalen Rose made it extremely clear that he believes the Lions should select QB Tua Tagovailoa when they are on the clock. When Rose was asked about Matthew Stafford, he replied, “He ain’t getting us to the playoffs!”

Just now on @GetUpESPN @JalenRose “Let’s go Detroit Lions, let’s get Tua! Let’s go. Season tickets again!” He was then asked “what about Matt Stafford?” “He ain’t getting us to the playoffs!” Jalen gets it! — Jeff Riger (@riger1984) February 20, 2020

- Advertisement -

Nation, do you agree with Rose? Should the Lions draft Tua?