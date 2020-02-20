23.8 F
Detroit
Thursday, February 20, 2020
Detroit Lions News

Jalen Rose has advice for Detroit Lions, gives thoughts on Matthew Stafford

By Arnold Powell

Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Red Wings provide injury update on forward Filip Zadina, Filip Hronek

Detroit Red Wings forward Filip Zadina was slowly but surely starting to come into his own at the NHL...
Read more
Detroit Pistons NewsArnold Powell - 0

Kevin Love talks about John Beilein’s emotional locker room goodbye to Cavaliers’ players

On Wednesday, John Beilein made it official that he was stepping down as head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers...
Read more
Arnold Powell

The 2020 NFL Draft is still a couple of months away but everybody with a voice (or something to write with) has been more than willing to share their advice on what the Detroit Lions should do with the No. 3 pick.

Embed from Getty Images

On Thursday, former Fab Five star Jalen Rose made it extremely clear that he believes the Lions should select QB Tua Tagovailoa when they are on the clock. When Rose was asked about Matthew Stafford, he replied, “He ain’t getting us to the playoffs!”

Nation, do you agree with Rose? Should the Lions draft Tua?

