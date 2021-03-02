Jalen Rose knows “for a fact” Juwan Howard won’t leave Michigan without accomplishing one goal

Sharing is caring!

Jalen Rose knows plenty about Michigan Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard. After all, they formed 2/5 of the legendary “Fab Five” at Michigan in the early 1990’s.

Right now, Howard has the Wolverines absolutely rolling. In just his second year on the job after his replacing the great John Beilein, Howard has Michigan within a win of clinching the Big Ten Title, and a serious threat to win a national title.

So what does Howard’s former teammate in Rose think about the success being enjoyed in Ann Arbor?

“I’d rather have Juwan leading the program than anything else,” Howard said on ESPN’s KJZ. “That to me is the biggest validation of =what the Fab Five was able to establish at UM.”

Of course, Howard had his doubters when he replaced Beilein, the winningest coach in school history. Rose was sure to give daps to Michigan’s former bench boss:

“Beilein? Fantastic coach at UM,” Rose said. “You see his players sprinkled throughout the NBA, he did a great job at Michigan. But when we talk about the players being recruited, you know it’s a different class of player when you’re in that living room…when he comes into your living room, it sounds different to the players and family. And he did something that MIchigan doesn’t always do – he recruits.””

“I was happy that John Beilein got his parachute package and got a big check from the Cavs because he deserves it for putting our squad back on the map. I’m forever grateful for him welcoming us back to campus. But what Juwan’s doing is next level.”

At 18-1, the Wolverines are putting together the best regular season in team history. And you can bet that Howard is catching the attention of NBA teams. What would it take to keep him in Ann Arbor and away from the lure of returning to the NBA?

According to Rose, Michigan will have to pay up first.

“They’re going to have to get that checkbook out, you know how this works,” he said. “He interviewed for the Lakers job before he took the Michigan job.”

Rose then detailed why he believes Howard will be remaining in Ann Arbor for the time being, and won’t be leaving until he accomplishes one specific goal:

“I believe right now, his heart is at Michigan. One of his sons is on the roster, I believe another one of his sons is coming, they’ve got the No. 1 recruiting class in the country, and I know for a fact that he will not leave without winning a national championship.”

