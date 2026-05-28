Michigan Legend Jalen Rose Fires Shot at Tom Izzo, Michigan State

Jalen Rose is never one to miss an opportunity to defend Michigan basketball — especially when Tom Izzo is sitting nearby.

During an appearance this week at the Mackinac Policy Conference alongside Dusty May and Izzo, the Michigan legend took a playful but pointed jab at Michigan State while celebrating the Wolverines’ 2026 national championship season.

“I just need this room to give us a hand clap for the 2026 national champion University of Michigan Wolverines,” Rose said. “And again, shout out to the 2026 national champions. ‘Cause I don’t know about Tom Izzo, but I woke up feeling like a national champion this morning. I really did.”

That line quickly drew laughs from the crowd and immediately added another memorable moment to one of college basketball’s fiercest rivalries.

Dusty May Embracing the Spotlight

Michigan’s national title run has completely changed the energy surrounding the program.

With Detroit set to host the 2027 Final Four at Ford Field, May made it clear that Michigan sees a major opportunity ahead.

“It seems like Detroit is ready to capitalize and take advantage of this situation,” May said. “This is the greatest event in sports, and so we have to be ready to capitalize.”

The Wolverines are already preparing for life after losing several key frontcourt stars to the NBA Draft, including projected first-round selections Yaxel Lendeborg, Aday Mara, and Morez Johnson Jr.

Still, May sounded confident in Michigan’s ability to reload through the transfer portal and returning talent.

Fab Five Banners Could Return

One of the biggest storylines to emerge from the event involved the possible return of the Fab Five banners to Crisler Center.

May once again hinted that the banners honoring the iconic early-1990s teams could soon return.

“We look forward to adding another banner in Crisler with Jalen and the guys on it sooner than later,” May said.

That moment would carry enormous significance for Michigan basketball history, considering the banners were removed in 2002 following the Ed Martin scandal.

Rivalry Fuel Added Again

Even years later, the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry clearly still burns strong.

Rose’s comments were playful, but they also reflected the confidence currently surrounding Michigan basketball after its championship run under May.

And judging by the reaction online, Wolverines fans absolutely loved every second of it.