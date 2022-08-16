Jamaal Williams is ‘pissed’ at the Detroit Lions game times for 2022.

By now, you have almost certainly looked at the Lions’ game-by-game schedule for the 2022 regular season. But what you may not have noticed is that every single game on the schedule, other than Thanksgiving Day against the Buffalo Bills, begins at 1:00 p.m. ET.

That’s right folks, not only do the Lions not have any primetime games but they don’t even have any late afternoon games in 2022.

One person who is not too happy about having to play at 1:00 p.m for all of those games is Lions’ running back, Jamaal Williams.

Jamaal Williams is ‘pissed’ at Detroit Lions game times for 2022

During a recent interview with Tyler Dunne of Go Long, Jamaal Williams made it very clear that he is not thrilled about having to play a bunch of “morning” games.

From GoLongTD.com

Look at our season. We have no primetime games. All them motherf—–s are in the f—–g morning. That shit pisses me off, too. I’m like, “Damn, you motherf—–s really think we’re an in-the-morning team.” That shit pisses me off so bad that we should whip everybody’s ass in the morning. When they think… (lowers voice to comical level) “Uh, the Lions. It’s going to be an easy-ass game.” Yawning and shit in the morning and not taking it serious because we’re the Lions. I’ve done it before! Trust me. Being with the Packers, I’ve done it. I’ve thought the Lions were nothing. I’ve done it before. But now that I’m here, it’s “F–k it. They think we can’t do shit? We’re going to beat their ass.” That’s my mindset. That’s the mindset you have to have. I feel like that’s what I need for this year to keep going.

Nation, how do you feel about the Detroit Lions playing so many “morning” games? Do you agree with Jamaal Williams?

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

