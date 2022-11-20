Jamaal Williams is the Detroit Lions “team leader” and deserves some 2022 Pro Bowl consideration

Jamaal Williams is having one of “those” types of seasons for the Detroit Lions. Coming into the season, being featured on HBO’s Hard Knocks, fans got a first-hand look at Williams’s potential as a leader during his impassioned speech ending a day at camp. He has done nothing but absolutely walk his talk on the field, filling in nicely as D’Andre Swift has been limited once again by injuries. All Williams has done this season is racked up 12 touchdowns, which leads the league and earned high praise from his head coach and should also be putting the league on notice.

What does Dan Campbell think of Jamaal Williams?

Jamaal Williams embodies everything you’d imagine a Dan Campbell player would be. Tough, gritty, keep-your-head-down, and come to work and get your job done type of guy. Here’s what Dan Campbell had to say about Williams,

He's our leader. Not just offensively, but our team leader… They love him and they show it out there on the field. They talk to him in the locker room. I mean, it's just good to see a guy like that, that we got here."

It’s not hard to see why Dan Campbell likes a guy like Williams so much, and why he gives him such high praise. With an infectious smile and a Detroit-like work ethic, it’s clear that Williams was made to be a part of this team. But he’s not just a rah-rah guy. He’s delivered between the white lines as well.

Jamaal Williams’s play on the field is Pro Bowl worthy

Coming into the 2022 NFL season, Williams was expected to spell Swift, who had lofty goals coming into the season, but has been mired by injury. With Swift out, the Lions running game has depended on Williams who has delivered. He has taken the mantle of lead back and run with it–literally.

Prior to Week 11, Williams had rushed the ball 142 times for 604 yards and nine touchdowns. He added three more scores in Week 11, bringing his total to 12 and the league lead. If that is not worthy of Pro Bowl consideration, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better candidate.

