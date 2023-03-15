Jamaal Williams lands deal with New Orleans Saints

Jamaal Williams is officially leaving the Detroit Lions. According to a report from Adam Schefter, Williams and the New Orleans Saints have agreed to a 3-year deal. Williams spent two seasons with the Lions, including the 2022 season, where he rushed for over 1,000 yards for the first time in his career while breaking Barry Sanders‘ franchise touchdown record along the way. Following the season, many believed it was just a matter of time before Williams signed a deal to stick around in Detroit, but that will obviously not be the case. UPDATE: According to Schefter, Williams' contract with the Saints is a 3-year, $12 million deal, including $8 million in guaranteed money.

Though most believed Williams and the Lions would figure out a way to get a contract done, news broke on Tuesday night that the two sides were far apart on a new contract. Not long after that, it was announced that the Lions were signing former Chicago Bears running back, David Montgomery. Now, Williams will head to Dan Campbell‘s former team, the New Orleans Saints, where he will complement Alvin Kamara in the backfield.

