Jamaal Williams makes two reporters play ‘child’s game’ to determine question order

If you have not yet had the opportunity to listen to Detroit Lions RB Jamaal Williams speak to the media, you are missing some quality entertainment.

Williams’ latest fun came on Friday when two reporters started to ask a question at the same time. Rather than just picking one of the reporters, Williams decided to have some fun.

Take a look at the video below as Williams forces two reporters to play Paper, Rock, Scissors to see who would get dibs on the first question.

Keep it coming, Jamaal, you are bringing a ton of joy to Lions fans and you have not even done your thing on the field yet!

You make me have to answer questions, I make you play child games 😂 https://t.co/vthL5RhYjT — Jamaal Williams (@jswaggdaddy) July 30, 2021

Jam