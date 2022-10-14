Jamaal Williams on pace to set Detroit Lions record

Don’t look now, but RB Jamaal Williams is currently on pace to shatter a Detroit Lions record held by the GOAT, Barry Sanders.

Heading into the 2022 season, Williams was clearly the No. 2 running back behind D’Andre Swift, but due to Swift being banged up, Williams has risen to the occasion in a big way.

In fact, through five games, Jamaal has carried the ball 77 times for 332 yards and 6 touchdowns, which is not too shabby for a guy who was supposed to play a much lesser role than he has played so far this season.

What record is Jamaal Williams on pace to shatter?

As it stands, Hall of Famer Barry Sanders holds the Detroit Lions’ all-time record for rushing touchdowns in a season with 16, which he accomplished back in 1991.

A little bit of quick math tells us that with 6 rushing touchdowns through his first five games of the season, Jamaal Williams is currently on pace to score 20.4 rushing touchdowns in 2022.

Will Williams break Barry’s record?

The short answer to this question is obviously, NO.

Yes, Williams is on pace to score 20 TDs or so in 2022 but the chances that he gets to that number seem pretty slim considering his production is likely to decrease when D’Andre Swift returns, which should be in Week 7 against the Dallas Cowboys.

That being said, Williams will likely be the RB the Lions call upon in goalline situations, and if the offense can get back to humming like it was during the first four weeks of the season, he will likely get plenty of chances to score.

Nation, I am going to predict that Williams finishes the season with 14 rushing touchdowns. What do you think?