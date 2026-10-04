Former Detroit Lions fan favorite Jamaal Williams has been waiting for another opportunity to prove he can still play in the NFL. It appears he is about to get one.

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According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Williams has a workout scheduled with the New England Patriots this week. Birkett recently reported on Williams’ attempt to make an NFL comeback, including the veteran running back reaching out to Lions coach Dan Campbell about the possibility of returning to Detroit.

Jamaal Williams Gets His Opportunity

Williams has not appeared in an NFL game since playing for the New Orleans Saints in 2024, but he has continued training with the goal of getting back into the league. The 31-year-old told Birkett that he had rededicated himself to training this summer, dropped to roughly 220 pounds and still believed he had more football left in him.

Detroit wasn’t ready for a reunion when Williams contacted Campbell, with the Lions sticking with their current running back group behind Jahmyr Gibbs. That apparently hasn’t stopped Williams from looking elsewhere, and now the Patriots will get an opportunity to see what the former Lions back has left.

Why the Patriots Workout Makes Sense

Williams remains especially memorable in Detroit because of his monster 2022 season, when he rushed for 1,066 yards and set a franchise record with 17 rushing touchdowns, passing Barry Sanders’ mark of 16 from 1991. His personality made him a fan favorite, but that production also showed exactly what Williams could provide when placed in the right offense.

A workout certainly doesn’t guarantee a contract, but it’s a start. After spending all of 2025 out of the NFL, Williams finally has another team willing to take a closer look.