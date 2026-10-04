fb
Newsletter
Social-Stamp-Detroit-Sports-Nation
FinalRed WingsWPG 3 · Red Wings 2LTodayLionsat CAR · 8:20 PMStarts in 2h 22m · NBCNext gameMichigan State SpartansSat, Oct 10 vs ILL · 3:30 PM2-2Next gameMichigan WolverinesSat, Oct 17 vs PSU · 12:00 AM3-12025-26 seasonPistons0-0Latest completed season2026 seasonTigers76-86Latest completed seasonTonightSports HubLions game center
FinalRed WingsWPG 3 · Red Wings 2L

Former Lions RB Jamaal Williams Lands Workout

Jamaal Williams workout
Add DSN as Preferred Source on Google News Follow DSN on NewsBreak
View Comments

Former Detroit Lions fan favorite Jamaal Williams has been waiting for another opportunity to prove he can still play in the NFL. It appears he is about to get one.

DSN TVLions · newest firstAll Lions video →
Detroit Sports Nation TVAds play inside the video

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Williams has a workout scheduled with the New England Patriots this week. Birkett recently reported on Williams’ attempt to make an NFL comeback, including the veteran running back reaching out to Lions coach Dan Campbell about the possibility of returning to Detroit.

Jamaal Williams Gets His Opportunity

Williams has not appeared in an NFL game since playing for the New Orleans Saints in 2024, but he has continued training with the goal of getting back into the league. The 31-year-old told Birkett that he had rededicated himself to training this summer, dropped to roughly 220 pounds and still believed he had more football left in him.

Detroit wasn’t ready for a reunion when Williams contacted Campbell, with the Lions sticking with their current running back group behind Jahmyr Gibbs. That apparently hasn’t stopped Williams from looking elsewhere, and now the Patriots will get an opportunity to see what the former Lions back has left.

Why the Patriots Workout Makes Sense

Williams remains especially memorable in Detroit because of his monster 2022 season, when he rushed for 1,066 yards and set a franchise record with 17 rushing touchdowns, passing Barry Sanders’ mark of 16 from 1991. His personality made him a fan favorite, but that production also showed exactly what Williams could provide when placed in the right offense.

A workout certainly doesn’t guarantee a contract, but it’s a start. After spending all of 2025 out of the NFL, Williams finally has another team willing to take a closer look.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

Join The Discussion!

Click here to join our dedicated Lions group, the Detroit Lions Nation on Facebook!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
All Posts

Most read

Recent Comments

Get the DSN Daily

Get the biggest stories across Detroit sports. Choose your teams so we can tailor your experience as personalization rolls out.

Choose your team interests (optional)

Team interests
or subscribe with Google

Both options use the subscription checkbox above. Google sign-in alone does not subscribe you.

Team interests personalize your preferences and do not subscribe you to separate team newsletters. You can change interests or unsubscribe from DSN Daily at any time. Privacy policy