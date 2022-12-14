Jamaal Williams shares story about Dan Campbell’s considerate side

Not only are the Detroit Lions rolling, but they seem to be having a ton of fun as a team. If you don’t believe me, just watch RB Jamaal Williams and the rest of the players, and how they interact with Dan Campbell and the rest of the coaches. There is clearly mutual respect and trust, not only between the players but between the players and coaches. During a recent interview with ESPN, Williams and Campbell shared their views on something that happened during the offseason that showed Campbell’s considerate side.

Jamaal Williams dealt with 3 deaths during the offseason

Williams told Eric Woodyard of ESPN that during the offseason, he was hit with three deaths of people close to him and that he was going through a lot trying to deal with it mentally.

“This offseason, I just dealt with a lot of family deaths, and when I was going through a lot, I was trying to be here for the team and do everything, but at the same time I was hurting and I didn’t know how to really handle my mental at the moment, so I was going through a lot,” Williams said.

Campbell told Woodyard that he sensed something was wrong with Jamaal Williams, and that when he asked how he was doing, Williams broke down.

Dan Campbell was considerate of Jamaal Williams’ needs

“You could feel something was off, and it was almost like he was trying to fight through it, and you could see it. So, I just asked him how he was doing, and he broke down,” Campbell said. “So, I knew right there, it’s like, ‘Man, this is not some normal thing. How can we help?'”

“Because all of us need a little help,” Campbell said, “and I think more than anything, that’s what it was about, was I just wanted to be there or help him in any way that I could and even if it meant, ‘Hey, why don’t you go home and just take a load off and reflect and do whatever you need to do, but make sure you stay in contact with us, just so we’ll all know that everything is all right,’ and we did that.”

Williams told Woodyard that Campbell is a coach who he can talk to when something is wrong.

“He could’ve been an a–hole and said, ‘Everybody’s going through something, go back out there and practice and get through it,’ but instead he showed his considerate side and heart by saying, ‘We know you’re hurting, we know what you can do, but at the same time you don’t need to be here right now if your mental isn’t right,'” Williams said. “He gave me just the time to get away from football real quick to get myself and reflect for myself and just be ready for the team.

“I feel like my mental space is so much clearer now and knowing that I’m safe to tell my head coach that something’s wrong and he’ll really consider it and understand from a player’s perspective.”