    Jamaal Williams Dan Campbell Aaron Rodgers

    Jamaal Williams thinks he knows where Aaron Rodgers will play in 2023

    By W.G. Brady

    Inside the Article:

    Will Aaron Rodgers retire? Will he end up sticking around with the Green Bay Packers? Will he end up asking to be traded before the 2023 season? Well, Detroit Lions RB Jamaal Williams thinks he has an answer to those questions. As it stands, reports suggest that the Packers are ready to move on from Rodgers and that Rodgers is aware of that. On Tuesday morning, Williams told the crew on Good Morning Football that he has a feeling that Rodgers will end up being traded to the New York Jets.

    Jamaal Williams Detroit Lions

    Why it Matters

    It sure seems like Rodgers has played his final game with the Packers, and it is going to be very interesting to see where he plays in 2023… if he plays at all.

    • Rodgers has played for the Packers since being drafted by them in 2005
    • The Packers trading Rodgers would suggest they are going into a rebuild
    • The Jets seem like a logical destination as Nathanial Hackett (Rodgers' former OC) is now their OC

    Aaron Rodgers by the Numbers

    If the Packers do trade Rodgers during the offseason, he will have had an outstanding career in Green Bay.

    • 230 career games
    • 147-75-1 overall record
    • 59,055 passing yards
    • 475 touchdowns and 105 interceptions
    • 4 MVPs

