Jamaal Williams thinks he knows where Aaron Rodgers will play in 2023

Will Aaron Rodgers retire? Will he end up sticking around with the Green Bay Packers? Will he end up asking to be traded before the 2023 season? Well, Detroit Lions RB Jamaal Williams thinks he has an answer to those questions. As it stands, reports suggest that the Packers are ready to move on from Rodgers and that Rodgers is aware of that. On Tuesday morning, Williams told the crew on Good Morning Football that he has a feeling that Rodgers will end up being traded to the New York Jets.

Jamaal Williams said he has a feeling Aaron Rodgers is going to the Jets — Jimmy Christensen (@Jimmy_C08) January 31, 2023

Why it Matters

It sure seems like Rodgers has played his final game with the Packers, and it is going to be very interesting to see where he plays in 2023… if he plays at all.

Rodgers has played for the Packers since being drafted by them in 2005

The Packers trading Rodgers would suggest they are going into a rebuild

The Jets seem like a logical destination as Nathanial Hackett (Rodgers' former OC) is now their OC

Aaron Rodgers by the Numbers

If the Packers do trade Rodgers during the offseason, he will have had an outstanding career in Green Bay.

230 career games

147-75-1 overall record

59,055 passing yards

475 touchdowns and 105 interceptions

4 MVPs



