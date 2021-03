Sharing is caring!

In case you have not yet heard, Jamal Agnew will not be a member of the Detroit Lions in 2021 as he is signing a 3-year, $21 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Following the news breaking, Agnew took to Twitter to thank the Lions for giving him an opportunity.

Jamal Agnew is pure class and we wish him the best of luck.

Thank you @Lions for giving a kid from a small, non-scholarship school an opportunity. Detroit will always be home to me. LOVE ❤️ — Mal (@jamalagnew) March 15, 2021