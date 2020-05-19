Jamal Crawford says Bulls GM Jerry Krause wanted to acquire Grant Hill

Following the highly noted breakup of the Chicago Bulls in 1998 following a second championship three-peat, general manager Jerry Krause reportedly had a plan in mind to build a new super team in the Windy City.

While appearing on The Platform podcast, former Bulls player Jamal Crawford said Krause wanted to acquire Detroit Pistons small forward Grant Hill, who was a free agent in 2000. Additionally, Crawford said that Krause also wanted to sign Tim Duncan and Tracy McGrady.

Talk about a new super team!

“In my rookie year, Jerry thought he was going to get Grant Hill, Tim Duncan and T-Mac (Tracy McGrady),” Crawford said.

“So obviously MJ retires and we have all this cap space,” Crawford said. “Grant, Tim, and T-Mac were all free agents and Jerry wholeheartedly believed we would get all three of them.”

Bulls GM Jerry Krause thought he was going to get Tim Duncan, Grant Hill, Tmac to come to the Bulls after Jordan left 😳 @JCrossover via theplatformbasketballpodcast pic.twitter.com/9dX3FkIjIf — Swish Cultures (@swishcultures_) May 19, 2020

Of course, the Pistons would alter the franchise’s future by completing a sign and trade with Hill, immediately sending him to the Orlando Magic following his seven year, $92.8 million deal in exchange for Chucky Atkins and Ben Wallace – and the rest is history.