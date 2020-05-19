41.2 F
Detroit
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
type here...
Detroit Pistons News

Jamal Crawford says Bulls GM Jerry Krause wanted to acquire Grant Hill

Related Articles

Detroit Pistons News

Former Detroit Piston Bill Laimbeer tackles Larry Bird, Robert Parish retaliates [Video]

Arnold Powell - 0
If you were a fan of Bill Laimbeer, especially during the late '80s and early '90s, you had the opportunity to watch one of...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Detroit Pistons ‘Bad Boy’ Bill Laimbeer and Charles Barkley Brawl at the Palace [Video]

Don Drysdale - 0
On the morning of Thursday, April 19, 1990, the Philadelphia 76ers awakened with the knowledge that the only thing standing between them and their...
Read more

Following the highly noted breakup of the Chicago Bulls in 1998 following a second championship three-peat, general manager Jerry Krause reportedly had a plan in mind to build a new super team in the Windy City.

While appearing on The Platform podcast, former Bulls player Jamal Crawford said Krause wanted to acquire Detroit Pistons small forward Grant Hill, who was a free agent in 2000. Additionally, Crawford said that Krause also wanted to sign Tim Duncan and Tracy McGrady.

Talk about a new super team!

“In my rookie year, Jerry thought he was going to get Grant Hill, Tim Duncan and T-Mac (Tracy McGrady),” Crawford said.

“So obviously MJ retires and we have all this cap space,” Crawford said. “Grant, Tim, and T-Mac were all free agents and Jerry wholeheartedly believed we would get all three of them.”

Of course, the Pistons would alter the franchise’s future by completing a sign and trade with Hill, immediately sending him to the Orlando Magic following his seven year, $92.8 million deal in exchange for Chucky Atkins and Ben Wallace – and the rest is history.

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

By Michael Whitaker

More on this topic

Previous articleRed Wings’ Sergei Fedorov embarrasses Patrick Roy with deke (VIDEO)

Comments

Comments


Popular stories

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.

Don't Miss Out! Subscribe To Our Newsletter!

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team, every morning.

You have Successfully Subscribed!