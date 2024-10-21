Jameis Winston Calls Out Browns Fans Following Injury To Deshaun Watson

On Sunday afternoon, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending Achilles injury during a home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately, what followed was a disheartening reaction from some of the Browns fans in attendance, who cheered after Watson went down with the injury. To make matters worse, many Browns fans took to social media to celebrate Watson’s injury, creating a toxic atmosphere around the situation.

Following the game, Browns backup quarterback Jameis Winston, who was inactive for the day, addressed the media and did not hold back in criticizing the behavior of the Browns fans who cheered when Watson got hurt. Winston also shared a message of compassion, urging people to treat others with respect and dignity, no matter the circumstances.

“The way I was raised, I was taught to love. No matter the circumstances,” Winston said, via Cleveland 19 News. “Especially for people who do right by you. I am very upset to the reaction to a man that has had the world against him for the past four years. And he put his body and life on the line for this city every single day.”

Winston continued to defend Watson, emphasizing the work and dedication the quarterback has shown since arriving in Cleveland, regardless of public opinion or past controversies.

“Regardless of your perception. Regardless of what you thought should have happened with him, he committed every single day that I've been here to be the best that he can be for this team,” Winston added.

Winston also urged the Browns fanbase to show more empathy and understanding, calling out those who took pleasure in Watson’s misfortune. “The way I was raised, I would never pull a man when he's down. But I will be the person to lift him up,” Winston said, delivering a powerful statement about human decency and support during tough times.

“All of us have unique experiences,” Winston said. “All of us have circumstances, conditions, and facts that we face every single day. I pride myself in being a man of increase and a man that wants the best out of everybody.”

Jameis Winston on Deshaun Watson.

Powerful statement. pic.twitter.com/jcwZYx6U35 — Ashly Holder (@AshNoelleTV) October 20, 2024

Winston made it clear that he did not support the behavior of Browns fans who cheered for Watson’s injury, urging for more compassion and understanding going forward. “I do not want the treatment that Deshaun Watson has received from these passionate fans.”

While Cleveland fans are known for their loyalty, this incident has sparked a conversation about sportsmanship and humanity, with many criticizing the classless behavior displayed during the game.