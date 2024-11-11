fb
Monday, November 11, 2024
Detroit Lions

James Houston Denies ‘Sharting’ During Detroit Lions Win Over Texans

By W.G. Brady
During the Detroit Lions' thrilling 26-23 win over the Houston Texans, one moment caught the attention of viewers for a very unexpected reason. Cameras seemed to capture linebacker James Houston with what appeared to be soiled pants while attempting to tackle Texans running back Joe Mixon. Social media quickly exploded with speculation, with some fans even suggesting that Houston had a sharting accident on the field!

However, Houston was quick to clear the air after the game, taking to social media to set the record straight. In a post, the 25-year-old linebacker addressed the viral moment, denying the accusations with humor:

“Ay yall I had sat on some Gatorade just chill,” Houston tweeted after the game.

Was the mix-up due to Houston's proximity to a spilled Gatorade bottle, which left a stain on his pants? While the moment sparked some amusing reactions from fans, Houston’s clarification helped bring an end to the shart rumors. (If you believe him!!!)

