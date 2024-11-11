James Houston Denies ‘Sharting’ During Detroit Lions Win Over Texans

During the Detroit Lions' thrilling 26-23 win over the Houston Texans, one moment caught the attention of viewers for a very unexpected reason. Cameras seemed to capture linebacker James Houston with what appeared to be soiled pants while attempting to tackle Texans running back Joe Mixon. Social media quickly exploded with speculation, with some fans even suggesting that Houston had a sharting accident on the field!

James Houston of the Detroit Lions shit his pants on the field.

pic.twitter.com/CFtMB6d3sX — Dr. Phillip Oliver-Holz (@ThePhillipHolz) November 11, 2024

James Houston has a shit stain for the Detroit lions. Bro pooped his pants. pic.twitter.com/sNiQDH815Z — Asce (@AsceSportss) November 11, 2024

However, Houston was quick to clear the air after the game, taking to social media to set the record straight. In a post, the 25-year-old linebacker addressed the viral moment, denying the accusations with humor:

“Ay yall I had sat on some Gatorade just chill,” Houston tweeted after the game.

Ay yall I had sat on some Gatorade just chill 😹💩 — JTH⁴✨🐐 (@Jthouston_4) November 11, 2024

Was the mix-up due to Houston's proximity to a spilled Gatorade bottle, which left a stain on his pants? While the moment sparked some amusing reactions from fans, Houston’s clarification helped bring an end to the shart rumors. (If you believe him!!!)