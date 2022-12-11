Detroit Lions News

James Houston sets Detroit Lions record vs. Vikings

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
Highlights
  • James Houston missed the first 10 games of the season
  • Houston just set a Detroit Lions franchise record

If you have not yet become familiar with Detroit Lions DE James Houston, you are about to. When the Lions selected Houston in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, not too many people projected him as a player who would make an impact as soon as he stepped onto the field. After missing the first 10 games of the season as he recovered from an injury, Houston has come in and turned some heads in three consecutive weeks.

This week's hottest stories
James Houston Detroit Lions

What Detroit Lions record did James Houston set?

On the final play of the first half of Sunday’s game between the Lions and Vikings, Houston sacked Vikings QB Kirk Cousins.

With the sack, Houston, according to Detroit Lions PR, has established a new franchise record for the most sacks through three-career games with 4.0 sacks.

Featured Videos

Houston becomes the 14th player in NFL history to pick up a sack in their first three games. He is the first Lions player to do so.

James Houston

TAGGED: ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Amon-Ra St. Brown Detroit Lions Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown makes NFL history
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

James Houston Detroit Lions
James Houston sets Detroit Lions record vs. Vikings
Detroit Lions News
Amon-Ra St. Brown Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown makes NFL history
Detroit Lions News
Jameson Williams Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions: Jameson Williams’ first NFL catch is a 41-yard TD [Video]
Detroit Lions News
Jamaal Williams Detroit Lions
Jamaal Williams invades pregame show to predict Detroit Lions victory [Video]
Detroit Lions Notes
Lost your password?