James Houston sets Detroit Lions record vs. Vikings

If you have not yet become familiar with Detroit Lions DE James Houston, you are about to. When the Lions selected Houston in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, not too many people projected him as a player who would make an impact as soon as he stepped onto the field. After missing the first 10 games of the season as he recovered from an injury, Houston has come in and turned some heads in three consecutive weeks.

What Detroit Lions record did James Houston set?

On the final play of the first half of Sunday’s game between the Lions and Vikings, Houston sacked Vikings QB Kirk Cousins.

With the sack, Houston, according to Detroit Lions PR, has established a new franchise record for the most sacks through three-career games with 4.0 sacks.

Houston becomes the 14th player in NFL history to pick up a sack in their first three games. He is the first Lions player to do so.