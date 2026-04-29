Detroit Lions Bring in Veteran WR for Workout

The Detroit Lions aren’t closing the book on roster building just because the draft is over.

According to multiple reports, Detroit is hosting veteran wide receiver James Proche II for a workout as the team continues to evaluate depth options at the position.

It’s another sign the Lions are still searching for the right mix behind their top playmakers.

A familiar NFL path

Proche, 29, entered the league as a sixth-round pick in 2020 and has bounced around a bit since.

He spent three seasons with the Ravens before being released ahead of the 2023 season. From there, he landed with the Browns and most recently the Titans in 2025.

While he hasn’t carved out a long-term starting role, Proche has built a reputation as a reliable depth option with experience in multiple systems.

Productive college background

Before the NFL, Proche was a standout at SMU, where he was one of the most productive receivers in the country.

That track record helped him stick around the league as a depth receiver and special teams contributor, even as he’s moved between teams.

Why the Lions are interested

Detroit’s receiver room is far from empty.

The group is led by Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, with younger options like Isaac TeSlaa and rookie Kendrick Law competing for roles.

But this time of year isn’t about starters.

It’s about depth, competition, and flexibility.

Proche fits that mold as a:

Possession receiver option

Special teams contributor

Veteran presence in the room

A continued theme for Detroit

General manager Brad Holmes has consistently used this part of the offseason to bring in experienced players for workouts and short-term looks.

Some stick.

Some don’t.

But the process matters.

The bottom line

There’s no guarantee James Proche ends up on the final roster.

But the Lions are doing exactly what you’d expect, turning over every stone to find the right pieces.

And as training camp approaches, these are the types of moves that can quietly shape the bottom of the roster.