James Wiseman Continues to Showcase Promising Potential for Detroit Pistons

Recently acquired Detroit Piston, James Wiseman, has been showcasing his potential since joining the team, and his recent performance against the Charlotte Hornets has shown potential for the future of the franchise.

Why it matters:

Wiseman's promising potential has been on display since his arrival in Detroit, and his recent game against the Hornets has cemented his place in the Pistons' starting lineup. With a high ceiling and a bright future ahead, Wiseman can quickly become a fan favorite in Detroit.

James Wiseman by the numbers:

James Wiseman finished the game against the Hornets with 23 points, seven rebounds, and shot field 9-of-11 from the field.

He also made four out of his six free throws and hit his first 3-pointer since arriving in Detroit.

Since joining the Pistons, Wiseman has been averaging 13 points and eight rebounds on 59% shooting.

With Golden State he averaged 18.5 minutes per game, since his time in Detroit it's up to 23.5.

What They're Saying:

“I'm starting to feel comfortable, I've just been in the gym working. Working on my 3-pointer. Working on my post-ups and my face-ups.” – James Wiseman

“His motor, how hard he plays, he cares. He listens. He's a sponge.” – Dwane Casey

The Bottom Line:

James Wiseman's performance against the Hornets has given Pistons fans hope for the future. With his impressive skillset and constant improvement, he's could be vital to the team's success. If he continues to develop at this rate, Wiseman has the potential to be one of the league's top centers in the coming years.