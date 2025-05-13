Scottie Montgomery Believes Jameson Williams Has Leveled Up

TL;DR
Jameson Williams exploded for 1,001 yards and 7 TDs in 2024, and according to Detroit Lions wide receivers coach Scottie Montgomery, the 24-year-old is already taking another step. Montgomery praised Williams’ offseason focus, noting a dramatic improvement in “communication, football IQ, and acumen.” If this keeps up, Jamo’s breakout may have only just begun.
Montgomery: “It’s Already Changed”
Asked what’s different for Jameson Williams heading into Year 4, Montgomery didn’t hesitate.
“It’s already changed. He was here when I got back here,” he told Will Burchfield of 97.1 The Ticket. “The communication level, the questions, the football IQ and the acumen… were at a new level.”
That’s a major vote of confidence for a player whose NFL journey has taken time — and plenty of patience.
Williams entered the league as a raw but electric deep threat. Now? He’s starting to act like a WR1.
From Potential to Production
Let’s talk numbers.
In 2024, Williams posted:
- 58 receptions
- 1,001 yards
- 17.3 yards per catch
- 7 touchdowns
- 15 games played
It was his first full season without injury limitations or suspension. And the results speak for themselves: elite explosiveness, improved hands, and signs of comfort in the Lions’ offense.
Across three seasons, Jamo now has:
- 83 receptions
- 1,396 yards
- 10 total TDs
- 16.8 yards per reception career average
His role grew week by week in 2024. Heading into 2025, the expectation is full-blown stardom.
Why This Leap Matters for the Lions
Williams is now the clear WR2 behind Amon-Ra St. Brown — and by the end of the upcoming season, maybe even 1B.
Detroit needs him to:
- Win downfield with consistency
- Stretch defenses to open space for Jahmyr Gibbs and Sam LaPorta
- Add unpredictability to John Morton’s revamped pass concepts
Montgomery’s early praise suggests Williams is attacking that role with new maturity. For a team with Super Bowl ambitions, that growth could be the X-factor.
Key Takeaways
- WR coach Scottie Montgomery says Jameson Williams has “already changed” this offseason.
- Jamo posted 1,001 yards and 7 TDs in 2024 — his first true breakout year.
- His development in football IQ and communication is impressing coaches early.
- Williams will play a key role in John Morton’s offense as the WR2 opposite Amon-Ra St. Brown.
Bottom Line
Jameson Williams is turning the corner — not just as a playmaker, but as a pro.
If his mental game catches up to his world-class speed (and it’s starting to), the Lions may have one of the most dangerous wide receiver duos in the league.
And as Montgomery put it: the change is already happening.