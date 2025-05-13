Scottie Montgomery Believes Jameson Williams Has Leveled Up

Lions WR Jameson Williams is earning early praise from coaches in Year 4. With a 1,000-yard season behind him, he may be ready to explode in 2025.

TL;DR

Jameson Williams exploded for 1,001 yards and 7 TDs in 2024, and according to Detroit Lions wide receivers coach Scottie Montgomery, the 24-year-old is already taking another step. Montgomery praised Williams’ offseason focus, noting a dramatic improvement in “communication, football IQ, and acumen.” If this keeps up, Jamo’s breakout may have only just begun.

Montgomery: “It’s Already Changed”

Asked what’s different for Jameson Williams heading into Year 4, Montgomery didn’t hesitate.

“It’s already changed. He was here when I got back here,” he told Will Burchfield of 97.1 The Ticket. “The communication level, the questions, the football IQ and the acumen… were at a new level.”

That’s a major vote of confidence for a player whose NFL journey has taken time — and plenty of patience.

Williams entered the league as a raw but electric deep threat. Now? He’s starting to act like a WR1.

From Potential to Production

Let’s talk numbers.

In 2024, Williams posted:

58 receptions

1,001 yards

17.3 yards per catch

7 touchdowns

15 games played

It was his first full season without injury limitations or suspension. And the results speak for themselves: elite explosiveness, improved hands, and signs of comfort in the Lions’ offense.

Across three seasons, Jamo now has:

83 receptions

1,396 yards

10 total TDs

16.8 yards per reception career average

His role grew week by week in 2024. Heading into 2025, the expectation is full-blown stardom.

Why This Leap Matters for the Lions

Williams is now the clear WR2 behind Amon-Ra St. Brown — and by the end of the upcoming season, maybe even 1B.

Detroit needs him to:

Win downfield with consistency

Stretch defenses to open space for Jahmyr Gibbs and Sam LaPorta

Add unpredictability to John Morton’s revamped pass concepts

Montgomery’s early praise suggests Williams is attacking that role with new maturity. For a team with Super Bowl ambitions, that growth could be the X-factor.

Bottom Line

Jameson Williams is turning the corner — not just as a playmaker, but as a pro.

If his mental game catches up to his world-class speed (and it’s starting to), the Lions may have one of the most dangerous wide receiver duos in the league.

And as Montgomery put it: the change is already happening.